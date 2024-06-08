Jack Miller considering whether to stay or leave, admits KTM boss

Jack Miller’s MotoGP future is up in the air.

KTM will replace him in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up by Pedro Acosta, it has been confirmed.

But he has been offered a reprieve to stay in the Tech3 GASGAS team, effectively swapping places with Acosta, next year.

“Jack, we are talking to him,” KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti told TNT Sports.

“We would like for him to stay in the project.

“Of course, he is evaluating it.

“It is not an opportunity only for the teams, in this moment. It is also for the riders.

“Everyone has to make his own job and to get the best out of the situation.”

KTM have confirmed that Brad Binder, who was already tied into a long-term deal, will partner Acosta next season in their official team.

Miller would face a demotion into a satellite team if he accepts the red bike of Tech3, however the manufacturer regards all four of their MotoGP positions to be equal.

“We see the project: in our group we have four MotoGP places,” KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer said last month.

“We look generally at the four places, to make the best out of it.”

Miller has said: “I firmly believe Tech3 isn't a satellite team anymore. It's basically a factory bike that's red. And we know that."

However, with Miller's contract expiring and with his current bike heading to somebody else, he has been linked with a switch to Honda.

Honda are busily trying to clamber back to the top of MotoGP with the assistance of experienced riders, like Luca Marini and Johann Zarco who were recruited this year.

However, KTM have repeatedly stated their desire for Miller to continue.

Their priority is to help their current riders, including Augusto Fernandez, achieve the required results to stay.

But the decision to promote Acosta, after his stunning start to the premier class, may have a knock-on effect.

Miller knows that the Tech3 GASGAS position is free, if he wants it. But other manufacturers will be circling for his services.