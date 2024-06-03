Ducati “panic” and U-turn to choose Marc Marquez over Jorge Martin

A sensational twist is potential underway at Ducati who will reportedly give the 2025 official bike to Marc Marquez in a huge U-turn.

It had appeared as though Jorge Martin was locked in to become Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate for the 2025 MotoGP season.

On the eve of the Italian MotoGP last weekend, Italian press reported that Martin was set to win the race ahead of Marc Marquez, to be Bagnaia’s team-mate.

Autosport are now reporting that Marquez could be about to leapfrog Martin.

Martin has now been confirmed to join Aprilia in 2025.

Ducati reportedly informed Martin that he was the chosen one, between the Barcelona and Mugello rounds.

A "senior factory executive" shook hands with Martin, and thanked him for his patience, on the eve of last weekend's Italian MotoGP.

Ducati were "convinced" that Marquez would accept a move to Pramac, with identical material and support as the factory riders.

But Marquez shocked Ducati by publicly claiming Pramac was not an option.

The report also went on to say that Ducati panicked upon hearing Marquez claim he would not join Pramac.

It is believed that Ducati have now changed their minds and could be set to announce Marquez as Bagnaia’s team-mate for 2025.

Enea Bastianini will also leave Ducati, as a result.