Ducati “panic” and U-turn to choose Marc Marquez over Jorge Martin

Ducati reconsidered and are set to select Marc Marquez instead of Jorge Martin

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

A sensational twist is potential underway at Ducati who will reportedly give the 2025 official bike to Marc Marquez in a huge U-turn.

It had appeared as though Jorge Martin was locked in to become Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate for the 2025 MotoGP season.

On the eve of the Italian MotoGP last weekend, Italian press reported that Martin was set to win the race ahead of Marc Marquez, to be Bagnaia’s team-mate.

Autosport are now reporting that Marquez could be about to leapfrog Martin.

Martin has now been confirmed to join Aprilia in 2025.

Ducati reportedly informed Martin that he was the chosen one, between the Barcelona and Mugello rounds.

A "senior factory executive" shook hands with Martin, and thanked him for his patience, on the eve of last weekend's Italian MotoGP.

Ducati were "convinced" that Marquez would accept a move to Pramac, with identical material and support as the factory riders.

But Marquez shocked Ducati by publicly claiming Pramac was not an option.

The report also went on to say that Ducati panicked upon hearing Marquez claim he would not join Pramac.

It is believed that Ducati have now changed their minds and could be set to announce Marquez as Bagnaia’s team-mate for 2025.

Enea Bastianini will also leave Ducati, as a result.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
55m ago
2024 Official Mugello MotoGP Test - Results
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
Brad Binder, 2024 Mugello test
MotoGP
News
56m ago
Official: Jorge Martin joins Aprilia for MotoGP 2025!
Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro
Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Max Verstappen took shock 2026 F1 sabbatical
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, in the FIA Press Conference.
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD)…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini: “When Marc overtook me I said ‘no, this is not correct’”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
2h ago
‘Huge’ for Honda if Aleix Espargaro joins as test rider
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ducati “panic” and U-turn to choose Marc Marquez over Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Jack Doohan “serious contender” to make F1 debut after Esteban Ocon exit
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets out goals for Misano: “I hope to win all three races”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
Feature
4h ago
What next for Esteban Ocon? His three options for F1 2025
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…