Andrea Iannone backed to make astonishing MotoGP comeback

Andrea Iannone “deserves” a return to MotoGP, insists his WorldSBK boss.

The Italian rider came back from a four-year doping ban this season to join Go Eleven Ducati in WSBK.

His impressive early performances have already created a furore over his next step - which might be back into MotoGP.

“I think he’s a top rider,” said Denis Sacchetti, the Go Eleven team manager.

“Andrea is a really talented rider and I think he deserves to stay in WorldSBK with an official package and deserves also to ride in MotoGP.

“I think he can also have options in MotoGP.

“I think, at the moment, he has to decide what he wants for his career.

“There’s an option to stay in the team. It’s a one-year contract with an option for a second year.

“He has to decide whether to accept the option or not. It depends on what he wants to do.

“If he wants to stay with us, we’d be really happy, because I think we can fight for really good results even if we’re a private team; we’re a private team with good support from Ducati.

“I think we are competitive enough to fight for the podium at every race. I don’t know.

“His future doesn’t depend on us but on him and Ducati and maybe other manufacturers that have much more power than us!”

Iannone said about his own 2025 plans: “Every day, we have something new because every day something changes.

“It’s normal and not only for me. I want to focus on the Championship.

“After Misano, I’ll start to decide my future. First of all, it’s important to decide whether I remain in WorldSBK or not.”

Iannone is riding an Independent Panigale V4 R this season.

Should Alvaro Bautista opt to retire, then space would open up in the Aruba.it Ducati team alongside Nicolo Bulega.

Iannone, now aged 34, has cropped up in conversation for vacancies at MotoGP teams next season.

In seven seasons in the premier class he most notably represented Ducati, before a stint at Suzuki, then Aprilia.

He is currently sixth in the WSBK standings after three rounds.

Iannone returns at Misano for the next WSBK round on June 14, before he must decide what to do next season.