Dall’Igna: Ducati “working to finalise all agreements” as Marquez move edges closer

Following the bombshell news that Jorge Martin is swapping Ducati for Aprilia next season, Ducati have taken big steps to finalising their factory 2025 MotoGP line-up.

After it was reported that Martin was set to win the race to become Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate at Ducati next season, the Italian brand had a change of heart and looks set to announce Marc Marquez.

Ducati had ‘hoped’ that Marquez would join the Pramac team on a GP25, however, the eight-time world champion surprised Ducati by admitting a switch to Pramac was out of the question.

As a result, Ducati made a huge call to switch their plans and go with Marquez over Martin.

All that remains is a contract agreement between the two sides, and Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna says they are working to complete this as soon as possible.

“It’s not easy to finalise all the agreements,” said Dall’Igna. “We are working on this.

“For sure, we will give an announcement on this as soon as possible but I cannot give a date for that.”

Dall’Igna was speaking before the news of Martin joining Aprilia was dropped.

The mastermind behind Ducati’s stunning machines that are dominating MotoGP, also gave an update on Enea Bastianini, who appears to be out of the running for the factory Ducati seat.

Asked if Bastianini’s brilliant performance at Mugello changed anything, Dall’Igna added: “Honestly speaking, I don’t think so. We will see what happens but I don’t think so.”