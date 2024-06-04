Marc Marquez questioned about winning the race for the 2025 official Ducati

Marc Marquez was put on the spot with a question about the 2025 Ducati seat.

Marquez is set to be named in Ducati’s factory team for next year, after a remarkable Monday turnaround which culminated in Jorge Martin officially signing for Aprilia.

Just days ago, it seemed like Martin would be handed the factory Ducati bike until Marquez refused a switch to Pramac.

Marquez was questioned about whether he has won the battle for the coveted red bike on Monday at the Mugello test, shortly before Aprilia’s announcement that they have snapped up Martin for 2025.

Marquez said: “This is the biggest question mark. I am quiet.

“I have some ideas, as I said on Thursday in Mugello.

“I am quiet. I am doing 100%. I have a few situations in which I feel comfortable.

“Let’s see. I am trying to do 100% to have more possibilities.”

But with Martin having signed on the dotted line to move to Aprilia next year, it is inevitable that Marquez will claim the factory Ducati position alongside Pecco Bagnaia.

'It was impossible to ride'

Marquez’s primary task - before worrying about 2025 - is to fight for this season’s championship.

He is on a year-old Ducati with Gresini battling against the GP24s of Bagnaia, Martin and Enea Bastianini.

Rain at Monday’s Mugello test prevented Marquez from developing his machine further.

“I went out - just in and out - to understand one thing with the start,” he said.

“I did some practice starts. We understand. So it’s done.

“We were waiting just to go out. I changed again, I put my leathers on because the track started to get dry.

“Again, another shower came. It was impossible to ride.

“We didn’t have many things to try. It’s always to test, to ride, but we couldn’t do anything.

“We had a very small thing. We were not able to try it. We need to understand if we will introduce it in the next races.”

Marquez said about his adaptation to the GP23: “I feel super good with the bike. I said, in Jerez, I feel like I am one part of the bike.

“Of course, in some tracks I struggle more, like in Le Mans and Catalunya.

“In Mugello we understood from Friday that I was competitive from the beginning.

“Still, there are small things to understand.

“But how to ride the bike, how to make the race pace, I understand.

“It is just small details.”

After the weekend’s Italian MotoGP, Marquez is third in the MotoGP standings. Martin leads the way.