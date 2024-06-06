Fresh doubt over Pramac future with vital signature missing on Ducati deal

Ducati insist that Pramac have not yet officially signed a contract to stay with them.

Last week at the Italian MotoGP, Pramac’s team manager Gino Borsoi seemingly ended speculation about their future by reiterating a commitment to Ducati.

“We will continue to have the official Ducatis next year,” Borsoi said.

However, Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli later revealed that Pramac haven’t yet contractually committed.

“We’ve worked a lot from the beginning of the season to have Pramac for the next two years,” Grassilli said.

“Of course, we are very happy for what Gino said.

“We have not yet had the confirmation written. We are looking forward to having it as soon as possible.”

Pramac are into the final year of their contract as a Ducati satellite team.

They reportedly have a clause inserted which would allow them to remain with the manufacturer in 2025 and 2026.

Pramac can choose to activate this clause until July 31, 2024, it has been reported.

But they have a tempting offer on the table to join Yamaha, who desperately want to add a satellite structure to their project next year.

Since Grassilli’s words, the goalposts have shifted significantly for Pramac.

This year they have Jorge Martin, who currently leads the MotoGP championship.

Next year, although they always expected to lose Martin, they realistically might have hoped to have welcomed Marc Marquez.

Ducati’s initial Plan A was for Martin to be moved to their factory team, and Marquez would ride a GP25 with Pramac. But Marquez refused, Martin has signed for Aprilia, and Marquez will join the factory Ducati team.

Pramac are now left without either of the star riders for 2025.

Although Fermin Aldeguer will arrive into the premier class and could be placed inside the Pramac box, they are facing a reality of a much less competitive rider duo next year.

The clock is ticking on Pramac deciding whether to stay at Ducati or go to Yamaha.