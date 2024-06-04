Revealed: Enea Bastianini’s next destination after Ducati’s big decision

Enea Bastianini is set to confirm his next move for when he exits Ducati

Enea Bastianini will reportedly join Tech3 GASGAS next season.

Bastianini has become the forgotten man at Ducati over the past week, with his bike the subject of an intense battle between Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.

Marquez is set to win the fight for the 2025 official Ducati, because Martin has confirmed he will go to Aprilia.

Bastianini, forced to find a new destination for next year, will announce in the coming days where he will go, Sky Italia report.

KTM’s satellite team have won the chase to land Bastianini’s signature.

"Enea Bastianini will ride an official KTM next year," his manager Carlo Pernat confirmed to Italy's Radio Rai.

The expectation is that KTM could run four factory-spec bikes in 2025, making the difference between their official team and their satellite team almost obsolete.

So, although Bastianini will theoretically move into a satellite project, he will benefit from the same package and the same support as KTM’s key men.

Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta will form KTM’s official duo in 2025, the manufacturer has confirmed.

Bastianini delivered a reminder of his ability at the weekend’s Italian MotoGP, his home race.

He brilliantly went from P4 to P2 in the closing stages, creeping past Marquez and Martin, ironically.

Despite the fantastic move, his fate had already been sealed. It had reportedly already been decided that he would lose his factory Ducati status next year.

Bastianini is in his second year wearing red.

His debut year was ruined by injury after he was hurt at the opening round of 2023. Arguably his Ducati career has never truly recovered since.

Memories are still fresh of 2022 when Bastianini, then at Gresini, won the second-most amount of races behind champion Pecco Bagnaia.

He will hope to capture that form next year with the Tech3 team.

