Jorge Martin had accepted Ducati deal with clause, but Marc Marquez rejected it

An interesting clause was inserted into Ducati's offer to Jorge Martin

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez reportedly ruined a potential deal between Ducati and Jorge Martin over a contractual clause which involved him.

Marquez has won the chase for the 2025 official Ducati after a massive Ducati U-turn.

The Italian manufacturer had offered the seat to Martin just days earlier, before the Italian MotoGP, but were forced to scramble together a new plan when Marquez refused to settle for Pramac.

Martin has now signed for Aprilia for next season, and Marquez is confirmed to join the factory Ducati squad.

Last week, Martin accepted a contract offer to ride for Ducati’s factory team in 2025 which included an intriguing clause, AS report.

The clause stipulated that the coveted red bike was Martin’s, unless Marquez won the MotoGP championship this year.

Martin accepted those terms but Marquez did not.

Martin currently leads the championship ahead of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and Marquez.

Arguably his acceptance of those terms was belief in his own ability to finally capture the title this year, which he missed out on in Valencia last season.

That deal, however, was off the table when Marquez unexpectedly dug his heels in.

His refusal to move to Pramac (who could offer a factory package and support) was seemingly the key to swinging the pendulum of the 2025 official bike back in his favour.

Martin moved to confirm his switch to Aprilia shortly after it became clear that he would be overlooked for the coveted Ducati spot.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
FIA admit F1 2026 rules need “refinements” amid team and driver fears
How the 2026 F1 cars will look
How the 2026 F1 cars will look
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
1h ago
F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix - Final practice and qualifying LIVE!
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
RR
News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT 2024 Results - (Saturday)
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
RR
2h ago
Isle of Man TT: Saturday - LIVE UPDATES!
Davey Todd
Davey Todd

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin had accepted Ducati deal with clause, but Marc Marquez rejected it
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
RR
News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop scores 29th TT win in red-flagged Supertwin race 2
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
3h ago
“Did he have a choice?” Lance Stroll’s F1 commitment questioned
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Yamaha were in talks to recruit Aleix Espargaro as a test rider
Aleix Espargaro, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Aleix Espargaro, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March