Jorge Martin had accepted Ducati deal with clause, but Marc Marquez rejected it

Marc Marquez reportedly ruined a potential deal between Ducati and Jorge Martin over a contractual clause which involved him.

Marquez has won the chase for the 2025 official Ducati after a massive Ducati U-turn.

The Italian manufacturer had offered the seat to Martin just days earlier, before the Italian MotoGP, but were forced to scramble together a new plan when Marquez refused to settle for Pramac.

Martin has now signed for Aprilia for next season, and Marquez is confirmed to join the factory Ducati squad.

Last week, Martin accepted a contract offer to ride for Ducati’s factory team in 2025 which included an intriguing clause, AS report.

The clause stipulated that the coveted red bike was Martin’s, unless Marquez won the MotoGP championship this year.

Martin accepted those terms but Marquez did not.

Martin currently leads the championship ahead of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and Marquez.

Arguably his acceptance of those terms was belief in his own ability to finally capture the title this year, which he missed out on in Valencia last season.

That deal, however, was off the table when Marquez unexpectedly dug his heels in.

His refusal to move to Pramac (who could offer a factory package and support) was seemingly the key to swinging the pendulum of the 2025 official bike back in his favour.

Martin moved to confirm his switch to Aprilia shortly after it became clear that he would be overlooked for the coveted Ducati spot.