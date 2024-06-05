Official: Marc Marquez joins factory Ducati team for MotoGP 2025

Ducati has officially confirmed that Marc Marquez will be Francesco Bagnaia’s factory team-mate in 2025.

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

It’s official. Marc Marquez will be Francesco Bagnaia’s team-mate in the factory Ducati squad for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons.

The agreement returns the eight-time world champion to front-line title contention after splitting from Repsol Honda to ride a year-old Gresini Ducati this season.

Although yet to win a race Marquez’s big gamble in leaving Honda has paid off handsomely, especially having now secured the most coveted seat on the premier-class grid.

Marquez had been in a duel with current Pramac Ducati title leader Jorge Martin for the coveted ride and, it was rumoured just days ago, was set to lose out to his younger countryman.

But the #93’s public rejection of a switch to factory machinery at Pramac appeared to prompt a shock U-turn by Ducati, while sending Martin into the arms of Aprilia.

Martin signed with the rival Italian factory at 5:30pm during Monday’s Mugello post-race test and, with Bagnaia’s current team-mate Enea Bastianini reported to be joining KTM via a Tech3 a seat, only the paperwork was left for a Marquez-Ducati deal.

Marquez - who won the MotoGP title in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 for Honda, before several years of arm injury misery began at Jerez 2020 - has taken three grand prix podiums for Gresini on the GP23.

Martin leads the points standings by a reduced 18 points from reigning double champion Bagnaia, with Marquez also firmly in the early title hunt in third place, 35 points from Martin.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
11m ago
Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT Superstock race cancelled
Davey Todd, Superstock
Davey Todd, Superstock
RR
News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop claims all-time record 27th Isle of Man TT victory
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
1h ago
Potential Esteban Ocon replacement gets Alpine practice call-up
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2h ago
Claim made that Red Bull are fighting ‘one-legged’ in F1 title battle with Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez was taken out on the first lap in Monaco
Sergio Perez was taken out on the first lap in Monaco
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin
Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin

Latest News

RR
News
2h ago
How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: “Our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Márquez”
Bastianini, Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez
Bastianini, Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez
F1
News
4h ago
Carlos Sainz has ‘direct decision’ between two F1 teams after Red Bull snub
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: Factory team ‘my goal from first Ducati laps’
Marc Marquez signs for Ducati Team
Marc Marquez signs for Ducati Team