“Appeal is huge” to join KTM thanks to Pedro Acosta proving the bike’s worth

Pedro Acosta’s brilliance has made Tech3 GASGAS an attractive team for new riders next season, the Crash MotoGP podcast debated.

KTM have confirmed that Acosta will be promoted alongside Brad Binder in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Enea Bastianini is expected to join the Tech3 GASGAS team leaving one spot which, thanks to Acosta, is more valuable than ever.

“It seemed a matter of time until he was moved to the ‘official’ team although they like to say that they’ve got two factory teams,” Peter McLaren analysed.

“Massive relief for KTM. I am sure other manufacturers would have made polite enquiries about Acosta’s contract situation. They’d be crazy not to.

“So, to get the signature on the paper, and get the guy who they call a generational star, to get him secured for the next few years…

“There are a lot of riders linked with riding for KTM even though Acosta has done this deal.

“Acosta has shown that you can be a Tech3 GASGAS rider and you can perform better than the factory team.

“That is opening a lot of eyes, in terms of people looking at the GASGAS bikes next year.

“Maybe people are saying ‘look what Pedro is doing on that bike. KTM support that team as well as the factory team’.

“He is still the top KTM rider in the championship, and was best of the rest this weekend, a lonely position between the Ducatis and everyone else.

“Your first job is to beat everyone else on the same bike. And he did that, this weekend.”

Robert Jones said about KTM’s call to promote Acosta: “It was an absolute no-brainer.

“It’s one of those moves where, from Round 1, you saw the talent. It would have been the worst mistake if they let him slip away.

“It’s sad for Jack Miller. We all like him. But the results aren’t there to justify anything other than Acosta replacing him.

“Acosta was the only KTM in Q2, the only one pestering the Ducatis, the only one trying to make a move on Marc Marquez to spice the race up a bit.

“His performances have been incredible all season. He has already shown the ability, like Marc, that when he crashes he puts it behind him.

“He’s relentless, which is what KTM need. To push the project on, putting the bike where it needs to be.

“Showing that the bike has the potential that we think KTM has.

“A bit like Aprilia - we think the bike has potential but why isn’t it shown? Acosta is showing it.

“A win is coming his way this season. And if it doesn’t, he’ll be a contender next season and the following year.

“For KTM it is huge to secure Acosta. It now allows them to play around with the GASGAS team.

“Because of Acosta, the appeal to join that team is huge so KTM can probably choose from a bucket of riders.”

