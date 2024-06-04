Pramac bosses pen emotional farewell to Jorge Martin as he signs for Aprilia

“The progress we have made together is incredible, and we remain focused on the goal we set at the end of last year."

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

The bosses of Pramac Racing have written an emotional goodbye to Jorge Martin - but first hope to achieve the MotoGP championship together.

Martin rocked the MotoGP world on Monday with bombshell confirmation that he has signed for Aprilia for 2025.

His decision came after an apparent Ducati U-turn, away from offering Martin their factory seat and instead handing the bike to Marc Marquez.

Paolo Campinoti, the Pramac team principal, said: “We welcomed a talented rookie into our team, and today we are working with one of the strongest riders in the MotoGP grid.

“The progress we have made together is incredible, and we remain focused on the goal we set at the end of last year.

“Then, after the Valencia GP, we will say goodbye to Martin, wishing him his best for his future.”

Gino Borsoi, the team manager, added: “I am grateful and proud to work with Jorge, one of the strongest and most talented riders I have ever met.

“From now on, we continue to give our best to achieve the maximum together remaining focused on this season, which has started wonderfully.

“I hope that Jorge, having decided about his future, can enjoy the rest of the season with us.”

Martin said after finishing on the podium at the weekend’s Italian MotoGP that he had been distracted by the furore over his future.

At that moment he still expected to sign for Ducati’s factory team in 2025 but, 24 hours later, was penning a contract with Aprilia.

Martin leads the MotoGP championship currently after seven rounds.

Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia and Marquez, who is set for the ‘25 official bike, are behind him.

But the in-form Martin, who narrowly missed out on last year’s championship at the final round to Bagnaia, has every chance of competing the remarkable achievement of winning the MotoGP title with a satellite team.

