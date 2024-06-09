Alberto Puig’s blunt assessment of Joan Mir’s future at Honda

“Normally a rider, when things are not working, he gets a little bit…"

Alberto Puig, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Alberto Puig insists he has not entered talks with the unhappy Joan Mir over his Honda future.

Mir has endured a miserable experience since joining Repsol Honda at the start of last year.

He has previously discussed a premature retirement and, more recently, has spoken about leaving when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Repsol Honda team boss Puig was asked if he has an update on Mir’s plans.

“No,” he said in Mugello. “Normally a rider, when things are not working, he gets a little bit…

“Of course, we fully understand he’s not happy.

“But for now, frankly speaking, we are trying to focus - all of us, him, Luca, all of the team - on trying to fix the bike’s problems.

“So we still have not got to a discussion, regarding a renewal.

“Sooner or later - this month, this summer, June or July - we will have to make some decisions.

“We will go from there.”

Honda are firmly stranded at the back of the grid.

Mir is 17th in the MotoGP standings after Mugello.

His teammate Luca Marini, a new recruit this season to replace Marc Marquez, is struggling even more so than Mir.

Marini is the only full-time rider without a single point this season.

Mir has been linked with a move to Trackhouse, the Aprilia satellite outfit run by Davide Brivio.

Brivio worked with Mir during his Suzuki days, when he won the 2020 title.

