Predicting the next four big MotoGP rider moves for 2025

After Jorge Martin’s and Marc Marquez's moves, we assess the next big four moves that could take place for the 2025 MotoGP season.

Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Enea Bastianini - Tech3 KTM

Another shock move appears to be on the cards with Enea Bastianini also leaving Ducati.

Despite it being the best bike on the grid and a potential opening being available at Pramac, Bastianini looks set to take his talents across to KTM with the GASGAS Tech3 team.

This was again confirmed by Sky Italia, with Bastianini receiving a full factory machine equal to that of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.

Bastianini had enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 season, but with Marquez in brilliant form and achieving better results on the GP23, choosing the eight-time world champion is a no-brainer.

KTM have not had the consistency that many expected this season, however, there is hope for Bastianini as Acosta has often shown how good the RC16 can be with multiple podium finishes.

Jack Miller to Honda 

Jack Miller KTM
With Joan Mir contemplating retirement, an opening at Repsol Honda is open and Jack Miller could be the rider set to take that seat.

It appears as though Miller is firmly on his way out of KTM and thus will be looking for a new manufacturer.

The Australian has endured a nightmare 2024 season, with his confidence visibly low.

But a switch to Honda and the chance to try and bring the Japanese brand back into contention could be the type of project that suits Miller. 

Joe Roberts to Trackhouse

Winner of the most recent Moto2 race at Mugello, Joe Roberts looks incresingly likely to restore America's presence in the top flight of grand prix racing.

Miguel Oliveira has struggled aboard the RS-GP24 machine and could be on his way out of Aprilia at the end of this season.

Roberts, who lies second beind Sergio Garcia in the standings, has put himself firmly in contention for an Aprilia ride due to his speed and consistency so far in 2024. 

Andrea Iannone back in MotoGP with Ducati

Somewhat of a boom or bust prediction, but Andrea Iannone’s name has cropt up in MotoGP discussions already this season.

Iannone has also admitted that MotoGP interest has come his way, and with potential openings at Pramac and Gresini, Iannone could be a wildcard to make a sensational return.

Iannone could slot in at Gresini Ducati to replace Marquez, while also presenting the team with an Italian rider.

Pramac could also be an option depending on what happens with Franco Morbidelli, but we’re predicting Iannone to Gresini.

