Fabio Quartararo responds to claim he stayed at Yamaha for the money

Fabio Quartararo has denied that money was his motivation to stay at Yamaha.

The 2021 MotoGP champion committed early this season to a new multi-year deal with his struggling manufacturer.

His €12m per year salary is estimated make him the highest-paid rider in MotoGP today.

Quartararo was asked how much he is bothered by suggestions that he renewed with Yamaha mainly to boost his bank balance.

“A bit,” he told AS. “Only a little because I know the reason why I have stayed, and I have said it.

“It is because of the project that is being done and the way the people at Yamaha work.

“Of course, economics is a small reason for all the good things that I have noticed, which is more than promises.”

Yamaha’s is a long-term project designed to restore the glory days of years gone by.

Quartararo knows it is no quick fix.

“We lack time. We need a year,” he said.

“At the beginning of next year I think we will be able to be in a different position than now.

“We will be able to start talking as in the past and not about thinking about whether we are capable of passing to Q2, and passing more times than now.”

Quartararo was asked if the regulations changes for 2027 complicate Yamaha’s plans to develop a bike for the preceding two years.

“With the investment they are making in Yamaha, I don't really think we have to worry about that,” he said.

“Also, my contract is not for 2027.

“I believe that Yamaha's goal in the short term is to return and, in the long term, to stay.”

The only solace for Yamaha today is that they are not the least competitive bike on the grid.

That status is reserved for Honda, who are routinely at the back and face an equally difficult challenge to restore past glories.

“Me, personally, I don't care one bit about beating Honda,” Quartararo said.

“Why would you want to look at the person behind you?

“I care about what we have. I don't care about the others.

“You have to look at the people in front and not look at those behind.”