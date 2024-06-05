Gigi Dall’Igna: “Our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Márquez”

Ducati’s big 2025 factory MotoGP rider decision eventually fell in favour of the ‘unquestionable talent’ of Marc Marquez who has adapted ‘perfectly to our Desmosedici GP’.

But it came at a price.

Ducati will be bidding farewell to both world championship leader Jorge Martin and five-time race winner Enea Bastianini, as well as potentially losing the Pramac team to Yamaha.

While it was unlikely Ducati could have kept Martin, Marquez and Bastianini, they were thought to have a decent chance of retaining two of them by placing Martin alongside reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia while promoting Marquez to a factory bike.

That seemed to be Ducati’s intentions when news leaked on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix that Martin would get the official ride and Marquez would move from Gresini to take over Martin’s factory bike at Pramac.

But the idea, apparently to Ducati’s surprise, was promptly shot down in flames by Marquez, who said switching to Pramac was ‘not an option’.

The eight-time world champion did seem to leave the door open to remaining at Gresini if given a factory-spec bike, but also warned of an unidentified ‘third option’ with a rival factory.

Exactly what happened over the Mugello weekend remains unclear but, after appearing pencilled in as Bagnaia’s 2025 team-mate on Thursday, Martin instead signed for Aprilia on Monday.

Marquez’s deal to join Bagnaia was officially confirmed this (Wednesday) morning, with Bastianini thought to have already agreed terms for a Tech3 KTM seat.

"First of all, I want to thank both Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martín for all their work with us over the last few years, and I wish them all the best for the future,” said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

“This season, they have shown they have reached an incredible level, and we are sure they will be in the title fight until the end.

“Deciding on Bagnaia's new teammate in the Ducati Lenovo Team was not easy, as we had a list of very strong riders to choose from.

“In the end, our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Márquez.

“In just a few races, he has managed to adapt perfectly to our Desmosedici GP, and his innate ambition pushes him to grow continuously.

“In the box, we will have two riders who together hold 11 World Titles, and being able to count on their experience and maturity will be invaluable for our growth as well.”

Ducati now has a tightrope to walk in supporting the three leading riders in the title battle.

If Martin, 18 points clear of Bagnaia, makes history as the first satellite MotoGP-era champion he would also now take the #1 plate across to Aprilia next year.

Meanwhile, Marquez, 35 behind Martin, is also threatening to steal title glory from Bagnaia, but would at least keep the title within Ducati and arrive at the official team as the reigning champion.

Dall’Igna had previously hinted at Marquez getting the 2025 seat by saying Ducati would take into account the 'histories' of the riders when making its factory team decision.

But Perhaps Pramac has lost out the most, with Martin departing and potential superstar replacement Marquez publicly turning them down.

Pramac does hold a joker card in the form of an option to renew their factory-spec Ducati deal, and there are plenty of proven race winners - such as Joan Mir, Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins and Miguel Oliveira - still unsigned.

But the past week has probably given Yamaha renewed hope that they can tempt Pramac to become their satellite team for 2025.