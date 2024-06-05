Marc Marquez: Factory team ‘my goal from first Ducati laps’

Marc Marquez: “From that moment on, my goal was to continue this path… and move to the team where Pecco Bagnaia has been World Champion two years in a row.”

Marc Marquez signs for Ducati Team
Marc Marquez signs for Ducati Team

Marc Marquez may have spoken of having 'three options' for his MotoGP future but the Spanish star has revealed his sights were set on joining the factory Ducati team after his ‘first contact with the Desmosedici’ at last November’s Valencia test.

The eight-time world champion’s deal to ride alongside Francesco Bagnaia for the 2025 and 2026 seasons was officially confirmed this (Wednesday) morning.

"I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season,” Marquez said.

“Basically, from the first contact with the Desmosedici GP, I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away.

“From that moment on, I knew that my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow, and to move to the team where Pecco Bagnaia has been the World Champion for two years in a row.

“I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me.

“Finally, I want to thank Nadia, Carlo, Michele, and the entire Gresini Racing family for opening the door of their team to me at a delicate time in my career.

“Now, we will continue to have fun and give it our all in what remains of the current season, which is my priority right now."

After the misery of arm injuries, diplopia and uncompetitive machinery during his final years at Honda, Marquez walked out of a big-money HRC deal to join the satellite Gresini Ducati team alongside his brother Alex this season.

Marquez got his first taste of the Ducati at the Valencia test, took a Sprint podium in round two (Portimao), briefly led a race at round 3 (COTA) before fighting Bagnaia 'bar-to-'bar for victory at round 4 (Jerez).

Although his win drought still stretches back to a final Honda victory at Misano 2021, Marquez has now taken three grand prix podiums and consistently fought against the factory GP24s on his older GP23.

Such performances meant that Ducati sacrificed title leader Jorge Martin to sign Marquez. Martin, who looked favourite for the factory Ducati seat heading into Mugello, signed for Aprilia on Monday.

The swift completion of the Marquez-Ducati deal underlines that while personal sponsorship issues, such as Red Bull/Monster, will need to be resolved, they were not a serious obstacle for the #93's move.

Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez have emerged as the early 2024 title contenders, being covered by 35 points at the head of the standings.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop claims all-time record 27th Isle of Man TT victory
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
1h ago
Potential Esteban Ocon replacement gets Alpine practice call-up
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2h ago
Claim made that Red Bull are fighting ‘one-legged’ in F1 title battle with Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez was taken out on the first lap in Monaco
Sergio Perez was taken out on the first lap in Monaco
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin
Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin
RR
News
2h ago
How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: “Our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Márquez”
Bastianini, Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez
Bastianini, Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez
F1
News
4h ago
Carlos Sainz has ‘direct decision’ between two F1 teams after Red Bull snub
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: Factory team ‘my goal from first Ducati laps’
Marc Marquez signs for Ducati Team
Marc Marquez signs for Ducati Team
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Official: Marc Marquez joins factory Ducati team for MotoGP 2025
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez