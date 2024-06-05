Marc Marquez: Factory team ‘my goal from first Ducati laps’

Marc Marquez may have spoken of having 'three options' for his MotoGP future but the Spanish star has revealed his sights were set on joining the factory Ducati team after his ‘first contact with the Desmosedici’ at last November’s Valencia test.

The eight-time world champion’s deal to ride alongside Francesco Bagnaia for the 2025 and 2026 seasons was officially confirmed this (Wednesday) morning.

"I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season,” Marquez said.

“Basically, from the first contact with the Desmosedici GP, I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away.

“From that moment on, I knew that my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow, and to move to the team where Pecco Bagnaia has been the World Champion for two years in a row.

“I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me.

“Finally, I want to thank Nadia, Carlo, Michele, and the entire Gresini Racing family for opening the door of their team to me at a delicate time in my career.

“Now, we will continue to have fun and give it our all in what remains of the current season, which is my priority right now."

After the misery of arm injuries, diplopia and uncompetitive machinery during his final years at Honda, Marquez walked out of a big-money HRC deal to join the satellite Gresini Ducati team alongside his brother Alex this season.

Marquez got his first taste of the Ducati at the Valencia test, took a Sprint podium in round two (Portimao), briefly led a race at round 3 (COTA) before fighting Bagnaia 'bar-to-'bar for victory at round 4 (Jerez).

Although his win drought still stretches back to a final Honda victory at Misano 2021, Marquez has now taken three grand prix podiums and consistently fought against the factory GP24s on his older GP23.

Such performances meant that Ducati sacrificed title leader Jorge Martin to sign Marquez. Martin, who looked favourite for the factory Ducati seat heading into Mugello, signed for Aprilia on Monday.

The swift completion of the Marquez-Ducati deal underlines that while personal sponsorship issues, such as Red Bull/Monster, will need to be resolved, they were not a serious obstacle for the #93's move.

Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez have emerged as the early 2024 title contenders, being covered by 35 points at the head of the standings.