Raul Fernandez recovering after arm pump surgery

As he had revealed on Sunday evening at Mugello, Raul Fernandez underwent arm pump surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Trackhouse rider had been suffering with his right forearm ‘throughout the season’ and afasciotomy procedure, where the fascia is cut to relieve pressure on the muscles, was carried out by Dr. Xavier Mir.

Raul Fernandez recovers from arm pump surgery (Instagram)

Fernandez posted an update on social media:

“A quick stop at the box to finish with the arm pump that I have been dragging from the start of the season. Thanks to Doctor Mir for his job. Now focus on the rehab to be at 100% for Assen. See you in a few weeks. 🔥🚀”

A statement from Trackhouse read: ‘Provided that the rehabilitation runs to plan, the team expect him to be fit to ride at the Dutch TT - Assen - starting on Friday, June 28. In the meantime, everyone at Trackhouse wishes Raul a speedy recovery!’

The Dutch TT at Assen takes place from June 28-30.

Fernandez, the only rider still using the 2023-spec RS-GP, led a MotoGP race for the first time in the recent Barcelona Sprint, only to fall.

He then claimed sixth place in the grand prix and is currently ahead of team-mate Miguel Oliveira on the 2024 spec bike.

Fernandez is due to be upgraded to the 2024 parts, albeit with his current engine spec, after the MotoGP summer break.