Ducati admit “the risk is real” that Pramac will quit

Ducati have admitted the genuine possibility that Pramac will opt to leave in 2025.

The future of the satellite team has been in question all year, but has taken another blow in the past week surrounding Marc Marquez’s signing for the factory Ducati team next season.

Ducati revealed that their intention was to keep Marquez and Jorge Martin - which would have given Pramac a top-notch rider to contest the championship with again.

But Martin has signed for Aprilia leaving Pramac empty-handed, and with a contract that is set to expire this year.

"The risk is real,” Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said to Sky Italia about Pramac leaving their ranks.

“The whole motorbike world is rooting for Pramac to do something different from being with Ducati.

“But it would be both a personal and sporting disappointment, because Pramac and Paolo Campinoti have been with us for a long time.

“They are part of the success we are experiencing.

“It would be a shame, it's all to be evaluated, but the problem actually exists."

Pramac seemingly clarified their future last week at the Italian MotoGP when team manager Gino Borsoi said they would run GP25 Ducatis next year.

However, Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli then confirmed that no contract had been signed yet.

The terms of Pramac’s current deal with Ducati reportedly include a clause which the satellite team can activate, until July 31, enabling them to stay for two more years.

But it hasn’t been activated yet.

Yamaha are on the hunt to add a satellite team to their brand for 2025 and are understood to have tabled a lucrative offer for Pramac.

Yamaha have always been bullish and confident about their chances of getting their wish.

There is still very little clarity about whether Pramac will activate their contractual clause to remain at Ducati for the next two years, or go to Yamaha.

But it is clear that, next year, they cannot rely upon Marquez or Martin.

They still have Franco Morbidelli (whose contract is also expiring) and could be handed Fermin Aldeguer, the Moto2 talent who will join a Ducati MotoGP team next year.

Currently, Pramac’s Martin is leading the MotoGP championship after seven rounds.