Aprilia tipped to fight for title after Ducati “stumbled with the rider market”

"[Aprilia] are famous for being loyal and looking after their riders. That’s what riders want."

Jorge Martin and Massimo Rivola
Ducati’s error in the rider market will turn rivals Aprilia into a threat for the MotoGP championship next year, they have been warned.

Aprilia are the main beneficiaries of the fallout from Ducati’s decision to U-turn and hand their 2025 factory position to Marc Marquez.

Jorge Martin, their original pick, has instead signed for Aprilia.

Broadcaster Simon Crafar insists that Martin can turn Aprilia into title contenders: “I totally agree. Massimo Rivola has pulled off a blinder!

“I personally think that Ducati, the bigger company, have stumbled with the rider market.

“They have taken time to decide. It upset Jorge.

“With the help of Aleix, a close friend, he has taken Jorge, who was grumpy, to Aprilia. And ut the deal together.

“Aprilia are not only making a machine which riders want to ride. Massimo has done a lot. From 2019 he has made it a factory team, every year since then it has made big progress.

“Now riders want to ride it.

“And, they are famous for being loyal and looking after their riders. That’s what riders want.

“They are going to be a threat in the future to everyone, even though they are a small entity.”

Aprilia moved very quickly and very shrewdly this week to tie Martin down, when it became clear he had lost out on the factory Ducati seat.

From Ducati’s perspective, they have lost Martin and Enea Bastianini in order to prioritise keeping Marquez.

Martin, currently on a factory-spec Desmosedici with Pramac, is leading the MotoGP championship this season after seven rounds.

He narrowly missed out on the title to Pecco Bagnaia at the final round last year, but could go one better this time.

Although his midseason contract signing with Aprilia for 2025 will add further spice to the title fight against Bagnaia and Marquez.

Aprilia, for their part, have established themselves ahead of KTM as the closest challengers to the dominant Ducatis this season.

Through Maverick Vinales they have won a grand prix (in Texas), while both Vinales and Aleix Espargaro have won sprint races.

It suggests Martin is getting onto a highly-competitive bike next year, with Ducati’s full complement of riders still unclear.

