Revealed: Pecco Bagnaia's reaction to Ducati signing Marc Marquez

Ducati: The reaction of Pecco was really good. He didn’t push us in any direction.”

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati have revealed that two-time reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia did not tyr and influence Ducati in their decision to hire his 2025 team-mate.

After battling on-track for much of the season, Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez battled off track for the second factory Ducati seat alongside Bagnaia.

Heading into Mugello it appeared as though Martin had been chosen as the guy to partner Bagnaia.

But after fearing they would lose Marquez, possibly to another manufacturer, a change of heart took place and Ducati opted to sign the eight-time world champion.

Bagnaia, who had previously admitted he wanted current team-mate Enea Bastianini to stay, did not influence Ducati in any way, according to Ducati Corse General manager, Gigi Dall’igna.

The reaction of Pecco was really good,” Dall’Igna told MotoGP.com. “He is a professional rider, a champion, and he knows that we would like the best possibilities to fight for the world championship.

“In the past, yes, he would like to have Enea as a team-mate because of the relationship between them but in the end he is a professional rider and he understood our decision. He didn’t push us in any direction.”

Ducati will have one of the strongest MotoGP line-ups of all-time in 2025, and without question their most talented rider pairing. 

Marquez and Bagnaia have already shown how fierce and aggressive they are willing to be when battling each other.

Which begs the question, can they work as teammates?

Dall’Igna believes they can, saying: “We have to be good enough to do that. It will not be easy but honestly speaking, I know the team and the people that work for me.

“Working together like we have done in the past, we can do this.”

