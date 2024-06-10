Marc Marquez asked if Ducati goal is to surpass Valentino Rossi’s tally of titles

Marc Marquez was questioned about whether his motivation is to edge Valentino Rossi’s achievements.

The retired Rossi is a nine-time world champion, seven times in MotoGP.

His nemesis Marquez has eight titles, six in the premier class.

Marquez remains in the hunt this season to draw level with Rossi’s tally.

But signing for the factory Ducati team for the next two years will give him a great opportunity to surpass what his idol (and rival) previously accomplished.

He was asked if his goal is to win more titles than Rossi, but replied to AS: “I have never had a number as a reference.

“and now, even less so.

“This year I said that I had to enjoy myself again to continue with my sports career and I have achieved it.

“We drew up a plan, a strategy.

“Obviously, there is not just one line but two, and that is where with the results on the track you can take one or the other.”

Marquez denied his answer was ‘playing poker’.

Riding a year-old Ducati this year with Gresini, he has frequently troubled the front-runners and the podium.

But a 60th race victory continues to elude him.

He hasn’t won since Misano in 2021, although that winless streak feels nearer and nearer to ending.

“I believe and trust that 60 will arrive this season,” he said.

“When? It is not known, but one of the things I have learned is not to obsess.

“Because if only victory is worth it, there will be many falls.

“We are playing our cards and, when you can't, you can't.

“In Mugello, I had a lot of pace in the sprint and I came second and in the race it was more difficult for me and I came fourth, but let's hope that victory comes.

“Victory comes first, because without victories there are no titles.”

A championship in the next three years on a Ducati would add extra spice to his long-standing rivalry with Rossi.

For Rossi, the two years he spent with the Italian manufacturer were the worst of his glorious career.

But for Marquez his exit from Honda has rejuvenated his career.

Even before his switch to the GP25 in the official red team next year, he is a threat to equal Rossi’s tally of seven MotoGP championships this season.