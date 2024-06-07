Luca Marini discusses Aleix Espargaro’s potential arrival as Honda test rider

Luca Marini admits having Aleix Espargaro as a test rider for Honda could be “great”.

Luca Marini has found life at Honda very tough so far in 2024, as he’s not only struggled to be competitive against most of the MotoGP grid, but also his fellow Honda riders.

The former Ducati rider has struggled to extract the best from his RC213V which is not a complete surprise, as Joan Mir, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami have also found it very difficult.

The RC213V remains the slowest bike on the grid as they continue to look for improvements.

However, progress for Honda has been very slow and difficult, which is why a splash signing in the form of Aleix Espargaro as a test rider has been rumoured.

Espargaro appears set to join the Japanese manufacturer, with Aprilia hinting at his exit last weekend during the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Espargaro, winner of the sprint race in Catalunya a couple of weeks ago, would bring valuable experience given his time at Aprilia, who now have one of the best bikes on the grid.

Keen to have Espargaro onboard, Marini recently spoke to Spanish news outlet AS, saying: “I don't know anything, but if it's true, it's great.

“Aleix in the end is an experienced rider. He has been at Aprilia for many years and knows its secrets well.

“As a test rider, we hope that he also brings some paper or something hidden (laughs).

“Because, in the end, the rider can explain the sensations and give you instructions, but it is the engineers who have to create the bike and build it.”

Currently occupying the role of test rider for the factory is Stefan Bradl, but with Espargaro likely to come onboard, Honda could be making its first big step in their recovery.

“If he is the test rider, he will be perfect,” added Marini. “In that case, I only feel sorry for Stefan [Bradl], because I have a very good relationship with him.

“But maybe he will stay too, because for example now KTM even has three different test riders.

“It could also be that they both work with us. But now that you've told me, I'll go talk to Honda to see what the plans are.”

