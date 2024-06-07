Andrea Dovizioso: “How fast Marc adapted to Ducati is something special”

Andrea Dovizioso: “Marc [Marquez] is a big talent and I think what he did and how fast he adapted to Ducati is something special.”

Andrea Dovizioso believes the 2024 MotoGP title fight will go down to the wire between three riders.

Jorge Martin, who has led the way for nearly the entire season so far, leads Francesco Bagnaia by 18 points, while Marc Marquez is not far behind despite being on the GP23 machine.

Marquez is yet to win a race this season while Martin and Bagnaia have done that on multiple occasions - including sprint races.

Dovizioso was a title contender against Marquez on several occasions whilst competing for Ducati, and expects the title fight to remain close.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Dovizioso said: “It has been really exciting because every race; they are similar bikes so they can fight at the maximum every race.

“There aren't a lot of ups and downs. It is really nice. They are three different kinds of riders, even with different ages and different bikes. Anything can happen. It will be nice until the end.”

Regarding Marquez and the way he has adapted to Ducati, Dovizioso has been extremely impressed by the eight-time world champion, who earlier this week secured the second factory Lenovo Ducati seat for 2025.

Dovizioso added: “Everybody expects a lot from Marc, including me. Marc is a big talent and I think what he did and how fast he adapted to Ducati is something really special. It’s very difficult.

“Even if the bike is one of the best, the way he braked until this year was completely different and he had to change to approach the braking.

“Still it is not 100% in my opinion, from the outside, but it is there. This is just another confirmation about his talent.

“He can fight there even without a factory bike. But I think he still has a small margin to be even better.”

