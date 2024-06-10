Lewis Hamilton “can't wait” to see Marc Marquez on factory Ducati

Both on the move in 2025, Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc, has backed Marc Marquez’s incredible move to the factory Ducati MotoGP team.

Hamilton is going in search of an eighth Formula 1 world title with his switch to Ferrari, after signing a two-year deal with the Italian manufacturer, while Marquez is aiming to clinch a seventh MotoGP crown.

Marquez is still a title contender in 2024, but 2025 could be a more realistic season for him to become the ‘King’ of MotoGP once again as he will be on the latest-spec Ducati bike.

Hamilton knows all-too-well about making big moves in his career, after already switching McLaren for Mercedes in 2014.

For Marquez, switching to the factory Ducati team from Gresini means he will be joining his second full factory team, following 11 seasons with Repsol Honda (2013-2023).

Excited to see how Marquez gets on, Hamilton said this about Marquez’s move: “That's awesome, he's incredible. I love MotoGP, and am really excited for the future of the sport as well.

“I think that they'll be learning a lot from what has happened with Liberty and Formula 1 over the past years. And there's a lot of growth that will happen. But the racing is amazing.

“And then to see Marquez on that Ducati, it's gonna be cool. I mean, Ducati has always been such a cool bike.

“I think from an athlete's perspective, and from a rider or driver's perspective…

“It's maybe some of you, maybe in a job for a long, long time, it's great to have something new, a new environment, new desk, new people to work with, and new challenges.

“And there's nerves. There's all these things that you are unsure of, in the sense that you don't know how you going to blend in the environment, for example.

“But that's exciting. And it's great when you're welcomed into a new space. So yeah, I think it's really cool. I can't wait to see him now on that bike.”