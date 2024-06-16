Pecco Bagnaia “concern” over “damage” to garage atmosphere as Marc Marquez enters

Francesco Bagnaia has “concern” over the “atmosphere” when Marc Marquez becomes his teammate, Ducati have admitted.

Marquez won the high-profile chase to become the second official Ducati rider in 2025 ahead of Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

One of the many talking points will be his relationship with current champion Bagnaia.

“Pecco has often repeated that he hopes to keep the existing harmony in the garage,” team manager Davide Tardozzi told Cycle World.

“So his concern is there will be situations that could damage this atmosphere in the garage.

“This is also our priority. We don’t think that Marc’s presence can create problems inside the Ducati garage.

“We think we are able to manage two champions like Marc and Pecco.”

'Sepang was almost 10 years ago...'

An added layer of difficulty is Bagnaia’s loyalty to Valentino Rossi, Marquez’s eternal foe.

Bagnaia is a product of the VR46 Academy but now, several years later, must share a garage with his mentor’s most heated rival.

“It’s true that Pecco is a rider of Valentino Rossi’s Academy, but he is a solid champion in himself,” Tardozzi said.

“Our priority is that the atmosphere in the garage will remain harmonious as it is nowadays. It’s my task to maintain it.”

Tardozzi was questioned whether Italian fans will accept Marquez wearing red.

He was asked about memories of Rossi and Marquez’s most notorious skirmishes.

“We have to say that the facts in Sepang date back to almost 10 years ago,” Tardozzi responded.

He clarified why Marquez was chosen above Martin or Bastianini.

“We look at the rider’s performance and his ability to develop the bike together with Pecco and win titles,” Tardozzi said.

“We look ahead, to the future, not to the past.

“Moreover, in the sport there are the fans who follow a single racer, and then the Ducati fans who follow the brand.

“This is so special and we are very proud and honoured to have them.”