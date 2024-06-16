Ducati accused of ditching crucial strategy - “I wouldn’t have done it…”

Ducati have abandoned the strategy which built Pecco Bagnaia into a MotoGP champion, it has been claimed.

The arrival of Marc Marquez into their factory team next season is a clear change of direction from bringing younger talents, like Bagnaia, through their ranks.

But it was also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to sign one of MotoGP’s greatest-ever riders.

The manager of Enea Bastianini, who will be displaced by Marquez, has noted the clear change of strategy from Ducati decision-makers, including Gigi Dall'Igna.

“Everyone has the right to do what they want inside a home, obviously, given that there are strategies that we may not know about,” Carlo Pernat told Motosprint.

“However, the youth policy carried out since post-Dovizioso onwards has been disavowed, which so far has definitely brought results.

“Suddenly the strategy changed, with young people being let go and therefore going to strengthen other manufacturers.

“They let two riders aged 26 and 27 leave [Bastianini and Jorge Martin] to take on a 31 year old, who however is called Marc Marquez.

“I wouldn't have done it, given that the strategy used recently worked.

“But I can understand that it could be a valid idea.

“Now we're aiming to have two big names together, that's okay."

Ducati have been burned in the past by the high-profile acquisitions of Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi.

Since prioritising young riders who have been developed in-house, they ended a 15-year run without a title when Bagnaia claimed the 2022 championship.

Bagnaia has an opportunity this year to win his third title in a row in a battle contested between four Ducati riders.

But next year, the goalposts will shift considerably when Marquez moves into their official team, alongside Bagnaia, and benefits from upgraded machinery.