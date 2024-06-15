Marc Marquez quizzed about reality of KTM ‘dream team’ with Pedro Acosta

Marc Marquez asked if teaming with Pedro Acosta riding KTMs was ever an option...

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March

Marc Marquez was grilled about whether KTM were an option, before he signed his new Ducati deal.

Marquez has penned a contract to ride for Ducati’s factory team in 2025 and 2026, gaining access to official machinery and additional support.

Before he won the rollercoaster race against Jorge Martin for the coveted bike, KTM lurked as a rumoured alternative.

Marquez was asked if it was ever realistic that he could form a ‘dream team’ alongside Pedro Acosta in KTM colours.

He told AS: “Out of respect for the brands, I am not going to say either Plan B or Plan C.

“I was very clear that my number one priority was a Ducati.

“Because I already made a big change last year, and I didn't initially feel like making another big change.

“I wanted to continue where I was or turn red.

“Those were my two options and I was able to get the one I liked the most, the best.”

However, Marquez was very complimentary about Acosta who could emerge as a future rival.

Acosta’s transition to the premier class has been seamless this year, and he will be promoted from Tech3 GASGAS to KTM’s official team in 2025.

Marquez was asked which MotoGP rider he admires and tips for a big future.

“I have always said it: Pedro Acosta,” he answered.

“Everyone has been arriving and they are going fast.

“You see it with Pecco and Martin, but Pedro Acosta arrives and does different things.

“At the moment, he still lacks the experience of controlling all situations.

“But he does arrive and do different things.

“He can mark a few years in MotoGP.”

So, does Marquez see himself in the young talent?

“Yes, yes, yes,” he said.

“When I arrived in MotoGP I found Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa.

“That is now Pedro Acosta, who with patience and calm will do very well.”

Rather than teammates, Marquez and Acosta will be factory rivals next season.

Perhaps, even, with the championship on the line. 

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Lucky escape for Jonathan Rea: “It felt like I was tumbling forever”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Le Mans
News
1h ago
Ferrari still on top as Valentino Rossi and BMW lead LMGT3 class
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (1)
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
3h ago
Terrifying near-miss at F1 Canadian Grand Prix: “Had my eyes closed, bracing…”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez quizzed about reality of KTM ‘dream team’ with Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March

Latest News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu puts BMW in WorldSBK title lead, ties Haga, targets 'dream' triple
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Misano 2024
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Misano 2024
Le Mans
News
4h ago
Ferrari lead all-action first hour at Le Mans 24h
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
WSBK
News
4h ago
‘Polytrauma’ for Mia Rusthen in Misano WorldWCR race | Herrara beats Carrasco for victory
Mia Rusthen
Mia Rusthen
F1
News
5h ago
“It happens too often” worry shared about Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…