Marc Marquez quizzed about reality of KTM ‘dream team’ with Pedro Acosta

Marc Marquez was grilled about whether KTM were an option, before he signed his new Ducati deal.

Marquez has penned a contract to ride for Ducati’s factory team in 2025 and 2026, gaining access to official machinery and additional support.

Before he won the rollercoaster race against Jorge Martin for the coveted bike, KTM lurked as a rumoured alternative.

Marquez was asked if it was ever realistic that he could form a ‘dream team’ alongside Pedro Acosta in KTM colours.

He told AS: “Out of respect for the brands, I am not going to say either Plan B or Plan C.

“I was very clear that my number one priority was a Ducati.

“Because I already made a big change last year, and I didn't initially feel like making another big change.

“I wanted to continue where I was or turn red.

“Those were my two options and I was able to get the one I liked the most, the best.”

However, Marquez was very complimentary about Acosta who could emerge as a future rival.

Acosta’s transition to the premier class has been seamless this year, and he will be promoted from Tech3 GASGAS to KTM’s official team in 2025.

Marquez was asked which MotoGP rider he admires and tips for a big future.

“I have always said it: Pedro Acosta,” he answered.

“Everyone has been arriving and they are going fast.

“You see it with Pecco and Martin, but Pedro Acosta arrives and does different things.

“At the moment, he still lacks the experience of controlling all situations.

“But he does arrive and do different things.

“He can mark a few years in MotoGP.”

So, does Marquez see himself in the young talent?

“Yes, yes, yes,” he said.

“When I arrived in MotoGP I found Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa.

“That is now Pedro Acosta, who with patience and calm will do very well.”

Rather than teammates, Marquez and Acosta will be factory rivals next season.

Perhaps, even, with the championship on the line.