Key trait identified that separated “special” Casey Stoner from fellow legends

Casey Stoner’s riding style made him unique to other MotoGP legends, an ex-rival claims.

Stoner won two MotoGP titles, with Ducati and Honda, before an early retirement from the sport.

Yet he remains outstanding even compared to Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo.

“Devastating” is how Andrea Dovizioso described competing against Stoner to Relevo.

“On the days when he was good he could beat any rider.

“He had such a special talent that, if you tried to copy him, imitate him, it didn't work out.

“Stoner was something innate. To compete with him it was not enough to do the same thing but rather something completely different.

“Something like fighting with different weapons.

“Casey, unlike other riders, is more to be admired for his driving ability. See him and enjoy his motorcycle, just like that.”

Dovizioso explained what it was like to battle against legends from the era of Rossi and Stoner.

“I often lost sleep, but that's normal,” he said.

“In fact, I'm happy to have competed against them.

“Rossi is perhaps one of the most complete. In fact, he is the one who has won the most championships.

“About Marquez, say that he is incredibly strong in many aspects, and it was very difficult to beat him.

“In my case, for three years in a row I competed with him at a high level.

“At a certain point I found the winning card to win a battle, but not the war.

“During the season he always ended up finding solutions to come first.”

Dovizioso described Lorenzo too.

“Jorge was a consistent rider,” he said.

“When he was in shape he hammered you. When he set an objective he was precise and decisive in its achievement. I think this was one of his main virtues.

“In a way, he was like his favourite driver: Max Biaggi.

“I studied Dani Pedrosa a lot. I had him as a teammate too.

“Very good, difficult to beat him, although sometimes he had ups and downs.

“I think he deserved to have won more championships than he did.

“When he had the day, Dani was also impossible to beat.

“In short, it was hard to compete against them, but at the same time fascinating.”

Dovizioso said about his many on-track rivals: “There was always love and hate with them.

“I want to think that luckily in my career I had to deal with enormous talents.

“I have met riders who have written history, and it was very difficult for me.

“There were many: from Valentino to Marc, including Stoner, Pedrosa and Lorenzo.

“There were a few more, but the base of adversaries is this.

“All with different characteristics, but the best thing is that I always tried to study them, learn and nourish myself from them as well.

“We are talking about individuals with very strong personalities. On their good days they were practically unbeatable.”

Dovizioso was recognised as a MotoGP Legend last year.

He was runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2019, each time to a peak Marquez.