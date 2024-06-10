Ducati vow to back Jorge Martin with “everything he needs” despite 2025 exit

Jorge Martin 'will have everything he needs' from Ducati in MotoGP title fight, despite signing for Aprilia.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin

Ducati Lenovo team manager Davide Tardozzi insists MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin ‘will have everything to fight for the title’ despite signing for Aprilia.

Martin, currently leading Ducati’s reigning double champion Francesco Bagnaia by 18 points, had been battling Marc Marquez for the prized official seat alongside the Italian in 2025.

The Mugello weekend began with rumours that Martin had been picked but sensationally ended with the young Spaniard signing for Aprilia after Ducati switched its preference to Marquez.

But if Martin, runner-up to Bagnaia last season, hangs on at the top of the standings, he will take the #1 plate to Aprilia for 2025.

“Gigi (Dall’Igna) said it clearly and I stress it again: Martin will have everything he needs to win as it has been till now. He will have everything to fight for the title,” Tardozzi told CycleWorld.com.

Martin is not the only young Ducati race winner leaving the Desmosedici at the end of this season with Bagnaia’s current team-mate Enea Bastianini also departing. Bastianini is rumoured to be joining KTM.

“We are really sorry to lose Martin and Enea, two strong riders in which we believe a lot,” Tardozzi said.

“Jorge is leading the championship and Enea did great things with us: first in the satellite team and then in red. But he was unlucky last year with the incident he had in the first race and couldn’t fully recover until the end of last season.

“We would love to keep them, but in the end we had to make a choice.”

Although Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez currently lead the title chase, Tardozzi isn’t ruling out a championship challenge by Bastianini, currently fourth and 57 points from Martin.

“We don’t have to rule out Bastianini for the title fight. It’s true that we have everything to win this year and it’s a package of a very competitive bike and strong riders racing with us.”

Asked directly, who will win this year’s MotoGP World Championship, Tardozzi replied:

“The season is still long and many things may happen. Martín is leading, while Pecco has shown how strong he is. He carries the #1 and we hope he can confirm it for a third time.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta wants to take ‘whole team’ to KTM
Pedro Acosta, Italian MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, Italian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Who takes over the world championship leading MotoGP ride for 2025?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
Le Mans
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi details biggest challenges that await at 24h of Le Mans
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
4h ago
Jacques Villeneuve: Toto Wolff’s “ego” impacting Mercedes’ 2025 line-up decision
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
RR
News
4h ago
Conor Cummins addresses retirement rumour after Isle of Man TT withdrawal
Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati vow to back Jorge Martin with “everything he needs” despite 2025 exit
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Le Mans
News
5h ago
Jose Maria Lopez replaces Mike Conway at 2024 24h of Le Mans
Jose Maria Lopez
Jose Maria Lopez
F1
Feature
5h ago
Canadian GP ratings: One F1 driver slumps to the lowest score of the year
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
MotoGP riders to race in retro 75th Anniversary liveries at Silverstone
Retro MotoGP liveries for British MotoGP
Retro MotoGP liveries for British MotoGP