KTM reveal the truth about talks to recruit Marc Marquez

Did KTM and Marc Marquez hold serious negotiations?

Marc Marquez
KTM have denied ever holding “concrete talks” to sign Marc Marquez.

Marquez’s future is finally secured after he penned a deal to join the factory Ducati team next season.

As his next move was negotiated, KTM were credited with an interest in luring him into their ranks.

Instead, they announced Pedro Acosta would progress from their Tech3 GASGAS project to their official team.

“The contract renewal with Acosta has been our top priority in recent times,” Pierer Mobility Group board member Hubert Trunkenpolz told GPOne.

“There has been no negotiation with Marquez before 2025.

“We have never talked in a concrete way with him, because we have always given priority to Acosta.

“We have done everything possible to secure Acosta for 2025 and 2026.

“For the period after that, there are various options on how to continue with him.”

Acosta has soared into the premier class in a stunning rookie campaign so far.

Acosta has secured two Sunday podiums and, after seven rounds, is fifth in the MotoGP standings. He is the highest-placed non-Ducati rider.

Still aged just 20, he will displace Jack Miller and sit alongside Brad Binder on official machinery next season.

“We want to give Acosta the space and opportunity to become an absolute superstar with us,” Trunkenpolz said.

“This would not be possible if he had Marquez in the garage next door.

“We do not need all this attention.

“Acosta is also pursuing the goal of becoming MotoGP champion as long as Marquez is still in the race.

“We will actively support him in achieving this goal.”

Marquez and Acosta have occasionally duelled on track this season, a fascinating proposition of the old master against the new talent.

Next season, the stakes will raise when both riders move onto official bikes with added factory support.

Their budding on-track rivalry could include a title battle in 2025.

