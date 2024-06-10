Who takes over the world championship leading MotoGP ride for 2025?

Jorge Martin’s 2025 switch to Aprilia means his current MotoGP World Championship-leading Pramac Ducati seat is now up for grabs.

Complicating the rider situation is that it’s not yet certain Pramac will remain with Ducati.

On the latest edition of the Crash.net MotoGP podcast, host Jordan Moreland said: “Pramac are losing Martin but could they be losing Ducati machinery as well?

"It's so hard to read into what's being said. Gino Borsoi at Mugello indicated they'll continue with Ducati next year. But then Gigi Dall’Igna said the risk of losing Pramac is real.

“If Pramac do go to Yamaha in 2025, that throws up a completely different situation with their riders for next year, doesn't it?”

Superbike/MotoGP journalist Robert Jones replied: “We know that Pramac have been in discussions with Yamaha. We know that Yamaha desperately wants a satellite team.

“It would make sense if Pramac move, in a way, because Yamaha are rumoured to be offering a good financial package. But then it's a case of who gets the GP25s. The likely scenario is that VR46 would inherit that sort of agreement, but then how would Aldeguer fit into that scenario?

“So even though two big names at Ducati have signed, there are a lot of unanswered questions. It’s sort of opened up a can of worms!

“I think for Pramac we have to wait and see what they're going to do and that has a knock-on with riders like Vinales.

"There is talk that Vinales might leave and he's said he wants the best package. So could that be on a Ducati at Pramac? But are they going to stay with Ducati?

“So a lot of unanswered questions. I think Pramac, just as much as any particular rider, are the next big domino for 2025.”

MotoGP editor Pete McLaren added: “The clock is ticking on the Yamaha satellite situation. If they’re going to have a satellite team for next year, they've got to get the ball rolling on all the budgets, logistics and production of bike parts.

“Lin Jarvis previously said they would need to know by Mugello or the summer break at the very latest, so these next few weeks are crucial. It sounds like Ducati is also just waiting for Pramac’s final answer.

“If Pramac stay with Ducati, then it’s the World Championship leading seat that's up for grabs, who wouldn’t be interested in that? You'd be mad not to look at it if you're a rider that hasn't yet signed.

“And there are a lot of proven race winners still out there."

“If Pramac goes to Yamaha it will have such a big effect because some potential riders would be ruled out,” said Jones. “Vinales might go to Pramac on a Ducati, but he wouldn’t go back to Yamaha. The same for Morbidelli.”

“A more general point is that perhaps this 2024 Ducati line-up, across the eight riders, is the strongest ever seen in MotoGP. Maybe this is the peak,” McLaren said.

“You’ve not only got the factory Ducati team as reigning champions but two satellite riders also fighting for the title, from two different teams, in Marquez and Martin.

“Seven of the eight Ducati riders are proven MotoGP race winners. The other, Alex Marquez, is a Sprint winner…

“With Marquez switching to the factory team alongside Bagnaia, plus Martin and Bastianini leaving, maybe we’ll look back and say the 2024 Ducati line-up was as good as it got for any manufacturer.

"That said, if you sign up to ride a Ducati for 2025 and 2026, in whichever team, you can be confident it'll be a competitive seat before the new technical regulations potentially shake things up in 2027."