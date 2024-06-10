Pedro Acosta wants to take ‘whole team’ to KTM

Pedro Acosta 'more than happy to bring the whole team' to Red Bull KTM next season.

Pedro Acosta, Italian MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, Italian MotoGP Sprint

Pedro Acosta hopes to take as many of his current GASGAS Tech3 crew as possible when he switches to Red Bull KTM in MotoGP next season.

Acosta has slotted into the ex-Pol Espargaro side of the Tech3 garage, run by crew chief Paul Trevathan, who switched from the official KTM team to be reunited with Espargaro in 2023.

Now Trevathan and others look set to join Acosta in ‘orange’ next season.

“It's true that now I have a factory bike, I have factory guys, I have a factory crew,” Acosta said after signing his new KTM deal.

“There's no reason to go away from this [Tech3] team, but there's also no reason not to go up to the factory team

“I’m super happy to take this decision, after the decision one year ago that KTM was going to be my brand to jump to MotoGP with.”

Asked directly about taking team members with him, Acosta reiterated:

“The whole team. At the end, like I always say, our guys are orange guys dressed in red clothes.

“I’m more than happy to bring the whole team and continue with this performance line.”

The 20-year-old is currently KTM’s top rider with fifth place in the world championship standings.

His replacement is yet to be revealed but a direct swap with Jack Miller could be on the cards, while Enea Bastianini is being linked with the other Tech3 KTM ride.

Pedro Acosta wants to take 'whole team' to KTM
