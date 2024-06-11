Aprilia “won’t have any more excuses” after signing Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola says “we won’t have any more excuses” after signing Jorge Martin.

Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP 27 April
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP 27 April

When it became apparent that MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin would not be chosen ahead of Marc Marquez for the factory Ducati seat in 2025, Aprilia acted very quickly.

The Italian manufacturer signed Martin last week following the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, before announcing his arrival 30 minutes after pen was put to paper.

Martin, who had always desired the factory Ducati seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia, now has hush wish of being a full factory rider, but with Aprilia who have become the closest competitors to Ducati of late.

Discussing the signing of Martin and why they opted for the Spaniard, Massimo Rivola said: “We wanted to have a top rider because Aleix [Espargaro] is stopping his career with us and he deserved to have the best possible rider after him.

“He actually helped us in bringing Jorge here. I think Jorge fought for the title last year, he will fight for it this year and we want to fight next year but with our bike.

“Let’s see if we can do the super couple with Maverick [Vinales]. But we are happy and motivated.”

Martin, who leads the world championship by 18 points, could become world champion in his final year with Pramac Ducati, which would mean bringing the #1 plate across to Aprilia.

Paddock whispers last season indicated that Ducati would have promoted Martin had he won the world championship, so losing him to Aprilia would hurt if Martin goes on to claim the title.

Whether he wins the title or not, signing Martin was a huge statement by Aprilia and Rivola says there is nowhere to hide in 2025 and beyond.

“It’s a big excitement,” revealed the Aprilia Racing CEO. “The message for the company is that we won’t have any more excuses and this is why it is important to have another rider like Maverick, who for the moment is the reference for us.

“Let’s see how everything will go but super happy about it obviously.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro “will put money” on Jorge Martin winning MotoGP title with Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle weighs in on Daniel Ricciardo debate: ‘Never the same driver again’
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World…
Le Mans
News
3h ago
Andre Lotterer: “The passion is there” as he goes in search of fourth Le Mans win
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
RR
News
3h ago
Dave Molyneux retires after Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris makes ‘two is better than one’ dig at Sergio Perez’s expense
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
4h ago
Isotta Fraschini “have only reached 50% of the car’s potential” ahead of Le Mans
Isotta Fraschini
Isotta Fraschini
F1
News
5h ago
Jacques Villeneuve’s fresh criticism of “unprofessional” and “childish” Daniel Ricciardo
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, Qualifying Day.
Jacques Villeneuve (CDN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aprilia boss delivers update on Maverick Vinales' future
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
RR
News
6h ago
Update on condition of Jack Petrie whose crash caused Isle of Man TT red flag
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT