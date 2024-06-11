Rain ruins Yamaha private test… again

“Only a couple of laps before the rain arrived"

Alex Rins
Alex Rins

Yamaha’s attempts to gain data from a private test on Monday were ruined by rain.

Alex Rins posted footage to social media of their futile attempts to test the M1 at Valencia.

It is the second time that a private test for Yamaha has been adversely affected by wet weather, after the same thing happened at Mugello.

It means they have unluckily been unable to take full advantage of the extra test days afforded to them through the new concessions rules.

The new aerodynamic parts that Yamaha debuted recently, for example, could not have been significantly tested on Monday due to the weather.

“Only a couple of laps before the rain arrived,” Rins confirmed on Monday.

Yamaha have another day testing in Valencia on Tuesday.

