Aprilia plays down ‘American rider in an American team’ for MotoGP 2025

Californian Joe Roberts took his first Moto2 victory of the season at Mugello and closed to just 7 points behind world championship leader Sergio Garcia.

But during the MotoGP test the following day, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola played down the prospect of the satellite Trackhouse squad having a home American rider next season.

“I don't think that will be the case, since the market can now offer us very good [current MotoGP] riders,” Rivola said.

Rivola repeated team principal Davide Brivio’s stance that Trackhouse’s 2025 priority is to secure the best possible results, rather than serve as an Aprilia junior team.

“I think in an interview Davide said it's not the case for Trackhouse to get a junior rider to grow for Aprilia racing. And I agree,” Rivola said.

“I think we should now go into the market - which is moving quite fast, and we showed that it's fast [by signing Jorge Martin]! - and choose the best possible riders for the four bikes.”

Numerous proven MotoGP race winners, not to mention a former world champion in Brivio’s ex-Suzuki rider Joan Mir (Repsol Honda), are yet to sign.

However, if Roberts can continue his current Moto2 form, it would strengthen his case for being among the 'best possible riders' for Trackhouse in 2025.

Pramac Ducati title leader Jorge Martin is the only confirmed Aprilia rider for 2025 with current factory race winner Maverick Vinales plus Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez still unconfirmed.

“We are let's say aligned, Davide and myself, and we have the same feelings about riders,” Rivola added.

“Trackhouse has a bright future because they are also moving on the technician market for next year.

“So they will choose the riders.

"Obviously, I will say what I think. Also, they currently have good riders who still I think didn't show all their potential. So we'll see.”