Official: Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini join Tech3 KTM for MotoGP 2025

KTM has completed its 2025 MotoGP line-up by announcing the signing of both Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Ducati's Enea Bastianini to form the Tech3 line-up.

The French-based team also returns to 'Red Bull KTM' branding next season, after two years in red GASGAS livery.

With Brad Binder and current Tech3 rookie star Pedro Acosta confirmed at the factory KTM team next year, both Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez will leave the RC16 project.

Both Vinales and Bastianini have signed 'a multi-year agreement'.

“We are delighted to announce that Enea and Maverick will be with us next year and we convert back to KTM," said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon. "We cannot forget our first MotoGP wins were taken in orange!

"We cannot hide our pride that these two talented riders have decided to ride our bikes. It shows we’ve followed the right road, and our technology can fight at the front for the championship.

"We would like to thank Pierer Mobility AG for the quality of their support. Our collaboration has reached the top level this year and I’m sure it will keep growing in the future. We’d also like to thank Red Bull for their dedication with us.

"We have a clear commitment towards victory and that’s why Enea and Maverick have decided to join the program.”

While Bastianini's deal had been highly rumoured, after losing his factory Ducati place alongside Francesco Bagnaia to Marc Marquez next season, Vinales is a bigger surprise.

The #12 has taken his first Sprint and Grand Prix victory for Aprilia this season, making him the first rider to claim MotoGP wins for three manufacturers, and is currently sixth in the world championship.

But the news that Pramac Ducati's title leader Jorge Martin would be replacing the retiring Aleix Espargaro seems to have caught him off-guard and - rather than inheriting the Captain role from the #41 - will now join his fourth MotoGP manufacturer.

Vinales has ten MotoGP wins for Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia while Bastianini is a five-time race winner on a Desmosedici.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, said: “We’re very happy we could bring both Enea and Maverick into our MotoGP project and give them full factory backing and support to keep following their goals and to reach their maximum performance.

"It’s clear we are talking about two of the fastest riders in the world right now and it is a compliment that they trust us and the first-class operation we’ve created together with Red Bull KTM Tech3.

"The team’s label for 2025 says it all: it is time to strengthen the KTM name again and we couldn’t think of a better way to bring this kind of value to the company than for Enea and Maverick to go full Red Bull orange.

"Let’s push on for the rest of 2024 now and then look forward to this new start for next year.”

Miller's best hope of remaining a factory MotoGP rider next season would appear to be at Repsol Honda, should Joan Mir leave.

Fernandez's options are less clear after struggling in his second year.