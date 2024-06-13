What next for Jack Miller after KTM exit?

Where will Jack Miller go after losing his KTM MotoGP seat?

Jack Miller, Paolo Campinoti
Thursday’s announcement that Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini will complete KTM’s 2025 MotoGP line-up, by joining the Tech3 team, means Jack Miller will leave the Austrian manufacturer at the end of this season.

The Australian joined KTM from Ducati in 2023, having made his MotoGP debut for Honda back in 2015.

Miller’s future was among the topics covered in a special edition of the Crash.net MotoGP podcast following the Vinales-Bastianini deals.

“Two new people in at KTM and two people out, including Jack Miller,” said host Jordan Moreland. “Miller’s most likely destination seems to me to be Honda, could you see that happening?”

“That’ll surely be on his radar and his best chance of a factory ride,” replied MotoGP editor Pete McLaren. “There have also been rumours in the recent past of contact between Jack and Repsol Honda.

“Jack would bring a lot of knowledge with him. He's a proven race winner and he's been on two of the top European bikes in MotoGP. All of which would be attractive to either of the Japanese manufacturers as they're trying to develop.

“Quartararo’s factory Yamaha team-mate is also undecided. Then you've got Miller’s former team, Pramac, who loved him, now in negotiations with Yamaha as well. 

"So I would imagine Aki Ajo, Miller’s manager, will be on the phone to both of those factories.

“And if Jack’s willing to look at satellite Ducati options, you’ve got Gresini and Pramac - if they stay with Ducati - that are each losing a big name rider.”

Miller's place at the factory KTM team will be taken by Pedro Acosta next season, while Acosta's current Tech3 team-mate Augusto Fernandez is also out of a ride.

