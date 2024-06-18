Jorge Lorenzo vs Dani Pedrosa boxing match will become a reality!

Fresh details and footage of Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa released

Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa

You thought the boxing match between Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa was a joke? Think again.

The former MotoGP rivals have now named a date, and even a broadcast partner, for this unlikely event.

Lorenzo and Pedrosa will step into the ring this week, on Thursday June 20.

Spanish TV channel DAZN - which has MotoGP rights in that territory - will show the fight.

Lorenzo’s YouTube channel is also reportedly showing it.

The first images have been released of Lorenzo and Pedrosa in their boxing gear, shadow-boxing and warming up.

The fight will take place in Barcelona.

Lorenzo and Pedrosa were heated enemies during their MotoGP heydays. Their rivalry notoriously caused the King of Spain to force them into shaking hands.

Now, they both work on Spanish TV with DAZN for MotoGP broadcasts.

Their rivalry is now set to be resolved in the unlikeliest of sporting environments - the boxing ring…

