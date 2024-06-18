Joan Mir and Honda tipped to find shock resolution to difficult partnership

Joan Mir will reportedly confirm surprising news soon

Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Joan Mir will reportedly sign a new contract to stay with Repsol Honda.

Mir has agreed to a new two-year deal taking him until the end of 2026, Motorsport report.

The report is a major surprise because Mir has struggled so badly in his season-and-a-half with Repsol Honda.

The 2020 MotoGP champion joined Honda after Suzuki exited the championship but has endured a miserable time since.

Last year was blighted by frequent crashes. This year, after teammate Marc Marquez quit, Mir has crashed less but has been rooted to near the back of the grid.

His best grand prix result this season has been a pair of P12s.

Mir’s contract was due to end with Honda this year and he seemed likely to look elsewhere.

“I will wait until I have all the offers on the table and like this I will choose,” he said in Mugello.

He admitted: “Nobody goes out of Honda in a better way than they went in.

“When I came to Honda, I had many offers... And now it's not like this.

“I have to wait for others that have priority at the moment.

“This is a bit the reality. It doesn't matter what you did in the past.

“Now it’s the others that are doing the results at the moment, maybe 4-5 riders, that have the priority.”

But it is now reported via Mir’s home country in Spain that he will, in fact, choose to remain with the Honda project for the next two years.

There is no official confirmation yet.

