Raul Fernandez: ‘90%’ I’ll have 2024 Aprilia at Silverstone

Raul Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira
Raul Fernandez is “90%” sure he’ll be upgraded to the 2024-spec Aprilia after the MotoGP summer break, at Silverstone.

Fernandez, who races for the satellite Trackhouse team, is currently the only Aprilia rider still using last year’s RS-GP23.

But Aprilia have pledged to upgrade his machinery to 2024 spec as soon as possible.

Although homologation rules mean the engine-spec cannot be modified during a season, the rest of the bike can be changed, albeit with only one aero update.

The timing of the Aprilia aero update seems to be a major factor in Fernandez’s upgrade.

To have a 2024 bike spec as close as possible to the other RS-GP riders, including team-mate Miguel Oliveira, Fernandez must wait for Aprilia to introduce its latest aero, which is also expected to address past overheating issues for the flyaway rounds.

That new aero is expected to be ready around Silverstone.

“I will get the new bike in Silverstone, 90%,” Fernandez said. “They are checking to give me the bike there.”

Unfortunately for Fernandez, plans to get more laps on the 2024 bike at the recent Mugello test, after a brief debut during the previous Jerez test, were ruined by bad weather.

“The idea [for the Mugello test was] to try to understand the bike and prepare the bike for Silverstone,” he said.

Fernandez, who led a MotoGP race for the first time at the Catalunya Sprint, is currently 12th in the world championship, three places ahead of Oliveira on the #24 machine.

The 23-year-old underwent arm pump surgery following the Mugello test after struggling with the issue in recent rounds.

“Also in Barcelona when I was with Marc and Aleix, I lost the podium fight for this problem,” he said.

Fernandez finished sixth in Barcelona, his best result of the season so far.

Jorge Martin is the only Aprilia rider so far confirmed for 2025, with both current factory riders, Aleix Espargaro (retirement) and Maverick Vinales (Tech3 KTM) confirmed as leaving.

The exit of the current factory duo increases the chances of Oliveira and/or Fernandez remaining, due to their experience of the bike and to provide some continuity.

However, VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi is hotly tipped to get the remaining factory seat alongside Martin, achieving Aprilia’s goal of signing a fast Italian rider.

