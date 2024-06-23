Five possible MotoGP teams for Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2025

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s manager Kenan Sofuoglu says Toprak Razgatlioglu wants ‘to leave WorldSBK at the end of this year and move to MotoGP’.

So where might he go?

Repsol Honda

Sofuoglu has previously said Razgatlioglu will only switch to MotoGP with a factory team.

Repsol Honda still has one seat free alongside Luca Marini for next season, pending Joan Mir’s decision, and has the financial firepower to meet just about any fee.

The RC213V is currently the least competitive bike on the grid, but HRC certainly has the resources to turn it around while access to concessions means Razgatlioglu would be able to take part in private testing.

Monster Yamaha

Monster Yamaha is still to announce Fabio Quartararo’s 2025 team-mate.

Razgatlioglu won the WorldSBK title for Yamaha, but two private tests on an M1 last year ended in disappointment and he left for BMW. Could a shock reunion be on the cards?

Yamaha is still a step behind the European factories but, like Honda, can offer extensive private testing through concessions and is taking visible steps to improve its fortunes through deals with Dallara, Luca Marmorini and the signing of high-profile Ducati engineers.

Pramac Ducati

If ever there was a reason to drop the ‘factory team’ stance, Pramac Ducati would surely be it. Pramac took Jorge Martin to second in last year’s world championship, won the teams’ title and is leading the currently points standings.

The big question is whether they will stay with Ducati, or switch to Yamaha machinery. A Pramac Yamaha might also be an option for Razgatlioglu, but a satellite M1 seat (with Petronas) was declined in the past.

Aprilia Racing

With the Ducati and KTM official teams both decided for 2025, the most competitive factory team seat still available on paper is at Aprilia, alongside new signing Jorge Martin.

Aprilia has won four MotoGPs in the last two years, putting them second only to Ducati. The factory has indicated they would like a home Italian rider, but might that change if they have a chance of Razgatlioglu (or shift to an Italian at the Trackhouse team)?

VR46/Gresini Ducati

A long shot, but if Pramac moves to Yamaha and its pair of factory GP25s are redistributed to VR46 and/or Gresini, might that be enough to tempt Razgatlioglu?

Both teams are proven MotoGP winners in recent seasons, with Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio, even on year-old bikes. Gresini’s Marc Marquez is currently in 2024 title contention.

Neither team has so far announced any riders for 2025.