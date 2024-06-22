Dani Pedrosa revelation: “Close to Yamaha in 2017” to ride Jorge Lorenzo’s bike

Dani Pedrosa told Jorge Lorenzo that he nearly replaced him at Yamaha in 2017.

The old rivals were sat inside a boxing ring on Spanish television, grilling each other about their fierce rivalry.

One detail emerged about a forgotten near-miss of a rider switch six years ago.

"I was very close to signing with Yamaha in 2017,” Pedrosa was quoted by Marca.

He told Lorenzo: “When you left Yamaha and went to Ducati.

“There was the attempt to choose Maverick Vinales or me.

“And since I was your rival I always wanted to ride your bike because of its qualities, I wanted to see myself riding on one.

“That time was the one I was closest to.”

By the end of 2016, Lorenzo had won his three MotoGP championships, each time with Yamaha.

After finishing third in the standings in 2016, behind champion Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi, Lorenzo left for an ultimately ill-fated move to Ducati.

There appeared to be a vacant Yamaha when the Japanese manufacturer seemingly failed to recruit Suzuki’s Vinales.

Pedrosa’s near-move from Honda to Yamaha might have changed MotoGP history.

Instead, it wasn’t to be, and Yamaha eventually brought in Vinales.

Pedrosa remained at Honda for the rest of his career as a full-time rider, retiring as the most successful-ever MotoGP rider without a championship.

He is now instrumental in KTM’s rise as their test rider, and has wowed a new generation in wildcard appearances.