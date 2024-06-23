KTM provide new objective before Jack Miller exits

KTM have laid out their goals for the remainder of this season, before they launch a new-look MotoGP team.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up will feature Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta in the official team, and new signings Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini in a rebranded, orange-clad Tech3 team with factory bikes.

Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, their current riders, are on the lookout for a new bike to stay in MotoGP next year.

Team boss Francesco Guidotti told Sky Italia about the target he is setting for the rest of 2024.

“To improve the performance of the previous year, given that the level has risen further,” he said.

“Finding a slightly more incisive Binder with the interpretation of this new rear tyre which is giving us a lot of satisfaction but also some problems.

“So bring Brad back to the top of the table like at the beginning of the season and like last year.

“Acosta is growing, it's a nice and important surprise as a rookie.

“And to find Miller again to take away from us the satisfaction that he also deserves for the commitment he is putting and has put into this project.”

Binder was the top non-Ducati rider last year but has endured a rough ride this season, as teenager Acosta has become KTM’s most in-form rider.

The experienced Miller is 16th in the standings, with a P5 in Portimao a rare reprieve from an otherwise troublesome season.

With Aprilia’s Vinales, KTM have signed a race-winning rider enjoying some outstanding form.

“He is an old acquaintance of KTM, he has a close relationship with our general manager,” Guidotti said.

“I think it was about finding him, not looking for him.

“I see him as very enthusiastic but as mentioned we have to be very professional.

“We have set the 2025 line-up but everyone must get back to doing their job this year focused on their missions.”

Vinales and Bastianini will be faced with integrating themselves into Binder and Acosta’s team.

The target set by KTM for 2025 and beyond is sky high.

“We all have one and only goal, as a team, as a company and also the riders themselves: we want to win the championship,” Guidotti said.

“The integration will be quite simple because we are all going in the same direction.

“There is a very close collaboration with the Tech3 team.

“You gave a football example that worked very well: it's a single team with different players.

“The material available is the same for everyone already this year, even for Acosta and Augusto Fernandez, so we just need to accelerate, continue this growth process and strengthen ourselves with two other top-level riders.”