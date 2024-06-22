Marco Bezzecchi set for 2025 Aprilia move

Marco Bezzecchi will reportedly sign for Aprilia next year.

Sky Italia first reported that Bezzecchi has got the nod to fill Aprilia’s second factory seat.

The Italian manufacturer will field a new-look combo after notably signing Jorge Martin, who missed out on his preferred switch to the factory Ducati team.

Aprilia’s current riders will both exit after this season.

Aleix Espargaro is retiring and Maverick Vinales has signed to go to Tech3 KTM.

The arrival of VR46’s Bezzecchi would give Aprilia the Italian rider that they have publicly expressed a desire for.

Enea Bastianini had previously been mentioned by Aprilia, but he has also signed for Tech3 KTM.

It now seems like Bezzecchi will get a step up to a factory role for the first time in MotoGP.

Bezzecchi enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year, winning his first grand prix and competing for the championship until an injury ended his hopes.

But this year he has found the adaption to the GP23 more challenging.

Bezzecchi has admitted that a rival manufacturer has enquired about his plans for 2025.

“Right now, the position that I’m in, for sure I am looking around a bit but I’m also in a moment where I’m struggling so I’m not thinking too much about the future,” he said.

“I’m trying to think about the present.”