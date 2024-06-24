Official: Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia for MotoGP 2025

Marco Bezzecchi has been officially confirmed as joining the factory Aprilia team for the 2025 MotoGP season.

Bezzecchi will ride alongside current title leader and new Aprilia signing Jorge Martin in an all-new RS-GP line-up, following the retirement of Aleix Espargaro and the surprise switch by Maverick Vinales to Tech3 KTM.

The young Italian has spent all three of his MotoGP seasons with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati team, winning three races and finishing third in last year’s world championship.

This season has been less productive on the year-old GP23 and, while a factory GP25 might become available next season at VR46 - should Pramac leave Ducati - Bezzecchi has always made his factory team ambitions clear.

Aprilia likewise has achieved its aim of a home Italian race rider, for the first time since Lorenzo Savadori in 2020, calling the Martin-Bezzecchi line-up "our first choices".

“Welcome aboard to one of the best Italian talents, who has demonstrated his worth from his début in the lower categories and especially last year in MotoGP, with outstanding performances and even breakaway victories," said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

"We can’t wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge.

"We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination. With them we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing."

Like Martin, Bezzecchi - whom Aprilia originally tried to sign from Moto2 for the 2021 MotoGP season - has signed a 'multi-year agreement'.

Bezzecchi's deal means the factory Ducati, KTM and Aprilia seats are all decided for 2025.

Honda and Yamaha each have one factory team place still to be confirmed.