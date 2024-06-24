Has MotoGP lifeline at Gresini Ducati opened up for Jack Miller?

The 2025 MotoGP rider market is far from being complete as many top riders are still looking to secure their futures.

Since the last round at Mugello, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini have all put pen to paper on deals with new teams.

Marquez will switch to the factory Ducati team alongside Francesco Bagnaia, while Martin will spearhead Aprilia’s new line-up.

Bastianini and Vinales have both joined KTM in what will be an all-new line-up at Tech 3 with full factory bikes.

But for many riders who have enjoyed significant success in MotoGP, their futures remain unclear.

Marco Bezzecchi looks set to be the next big fish to fall as he will join Aprilia alongside Martin.

At Honda, Joan Mir looks set to renew his contract with Honda which comes as a big surprise, while interest in bringing Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP continues to persist.

But one rider who’s name continues to be overlooked is Miller, with the Australian set to join a new manufacturer in 2025.

Honda, on paper, appeared to be a likely destination for him, however, a return to Ducati is now being reported by GPOne.

Miller is believed to be an option for Gresini Ducati as they look to replace the out-going Marc Marquez.

Of course, what Pramac chooses to do could have a big influence on how Ducati assembles its line-up.

If Pramac stays with Ducati then Fermin Aldeguer will likely slot into one of those seats, maybe alongside current rider Franco Morbidelli.

But Miller looks more likely to be heading towards Gresini, rather than Pramac whether they stick with Ducati or opt for Yamaha machinery.