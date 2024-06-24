Fabio Quartararo: ‘101 laps, bike feeling much better’

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins put in a full day of private MotoGP testing at Valencia ahead of this weekend's Dutch TT.

Yamaha’s private testing weather curse was finally lifted at Valencia, where Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins put in a full day of testing with their M1s.

Both riders had struggled with the heavy feeling of their bikes around Mugello but after a ‘really positive’ 101 laps in Spain, Quartararo wrote on social media that the “Bike feeling was much better in Valencia. Let’s bring all we can to Assen 😈”

Rins also signalled that the test had been positive, albeit without any lap times or technical details being revealed, posting a video of his “Last lap of the test (but I could keep working and enjoying like this all day) ✅ Thanks for your effort team! @yamahamotogp”

Quartararo and Rins will be back in official MotoGP action during this weekend’s Dutch TT at Assen.

Yamaha’s most recent Assens wins were in 2019 with Maverick Vinales, then 2021 with Quartararo. 

The Frenchman was promoted to third in last year’s Sprint race after a penalty for Brad Binder but crashed out early in the grand prix.

