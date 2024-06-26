Key players in the MotoGP rider market have decided. What about the other 10?

The biggest names - and the priority for MotoGP teams - have decided their future for next season.

But the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up remains incomplete.

Pecco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo and Pedro Acosta signed new deals with Ducati, Yamaha and KTM respectively.

Marc Marquez won the battle for the official Ducati causing Jorge Martin to sign for Aprilia, and Enea Bastianini for KTM.

We know Aleix Espargaro is retiring while Luca Marini and Brad Binder already had long-term contracts.

But 10 riders are still undecided. What is their fate?

Alex Rins (Yamaha)

Alex Rins spent one year at LCR Honda, and this is his first year with Yamaha, so might not fancy moving again.

Yamaha might not have competitive machinery this year but his environment might become more appealing in 2025 and beyond.

If Yamaha succeed in adding a satellite team, they hope it will aid the development of their entire project.

It would also represent a new team which Rins could be placed into, should Yamaha opt for a new teammate for Fabio Quartararo.

A six-time MotoGP winner - including, remarkably with hindsight, last season for Honda in Austin - Rins retains a good reputation even if he suffered a terrible broken leg last year.

Joan Mir (Repsol Honda)

Joan Mir seemed the likeliest of the out-of-contract riders to seek new employment in 2025.

He has made it abundantly clear how difficult the past year-and-a-half has been, since swapping Suzuki for the mis-firing Honda.

But surprisingly it has now been confirmed that his No 1 option is to stay.

His manager Paco Sanchez told Crash.net: “From the start of the season, Joan’s priority was to extend his contract with HRC.

“Although the bike isn’t competitive at the moment, Joan doesn’t like to exit from the back door. He likes to fight and help them to build a competitive bike.

“But we didn’t sign any agreement yet. We’re negotiating, and I hope we could reach an agreement during next weeks.”

Jack Miller (KTM)

Jack Miller initially lost his factory KTM seat to the hugely impressive Acosta, a decision which even he admitted was fair enough.

More gallingly, he also missed out on the Tech3 KTM team. They have recruited Maverick Vinales and Bastianini instead.

It means Miller, after a two-year stint with KTM, is on the lookout for a new seat.

Worryingly, he has been most strongly linked with Honda.

But if Mir does sign a new deal, as he claims he wants to do, then that completes Repsol Honda’s line-up. LCR’s Johann Zarco is also confirmed, all-but closing Honda’s door to Miller.

Still, the experienced Australian has been hugely credited by KTM bosses for his development of their bike. Two years ago it was nowhere near as coveted as it is today.

That work should earn Miller a reprieve at another team even if his options are slim.

The new-look Yamaha satellite team (if it happens) will provide hope.

Trackhouse and Gresini are outside bets.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati)

The future of Alex Marquez has barely been mentioned throughout silly season.

The focus has been on his brother’s exit from their shared box, and towards the official Ducati team.

There is very little reason to believe Alex Marquez will follow him away.

There are also no clearly more attractive opportunities elsewhere for him.

Already embedded with Gresini for a year longer than Marc, Alex is likely to stay for 2025.

It would represent his rise to a clear ‘team leader’ status perhaps for the first time in his MotoGP career.

Franco Morbidelli (Pramac)

Franco Morbidelli saw a rough time with Yamaha ended unceremoniously last year, before his debut year with Pramac was damaged by an injury in preseason testing.

With just a one-year deal offering little protection, his future is once again at stake.

Add into the mix Pramac’s decision of whether to remain with Ducati or move to Yamaha.

Moving to Yamaha would mean a closed door to Morbidelli.

But VR46 are an obvious - and very attractive - option for him.

Needing a replacement for the outgoing Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 could recruit Morbidelli to maintain the harmony of the Academy-based feel.

A P7 in Le Mans and a P6 at Mugello, in two of the past three grands prix, was a reminder that Morbidelli has adapted to the Ducati and can be a threat closer to the front of the pack.

Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46)

Fabio di Giannantonio joined VR46 this year on a one-year deal.

Honda have fleetingly been attributed with an interest in him for 2025.

But Di Giannantonio has offered consistently good results for Valentino Rossi’s team this year.

He has been inside the top 10 in every grand prix of the season.

VR46, already losing Bezzecchi, won’t want to recruit two new riders so keeping Di Giannantonio (who spent two years on a Ducati with Gresini, and won the Qatar MotoGP last season) should be a no-brainer.

Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse)

There is worrying silence around the future of Miguel Oliveira.

The rebrand of Trackhouse has created whispers that they dream of an American rider.

Currently being out-performed by teammate Raul Fernandez, Oliveira’s place in 2025 is far from certain.

He hasn’t repeated his race-winning exploits from his KTM days since jumping onto an Aprilia last season.

Now in his sixth season in the premier class, Oliveira will be wary that alternatives are narrowing should Trackhouse decide to look elsewhere.

He is among the riders who might hope a new Yamaha satellite team offers fresh hope.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse)

Raul Fernandez is less experienced than teammate Oliveira but his current better form has put him in good stead to earn a new contract from Trackhouse.

Now Aprilia’s factory duo is sorted, attention will turn to locking down Trackhouse’s chosen riders.

But all the whispers surrounding MotoGP suggest that Fernandez is on course to stay.

“The situation is quite hectic at the moment inside the paddock,” team manager Wilco Zeelenberg said.

“Everybody’s silly season is still going on and I think all the riders are ready to give everything for the upcoming two rounds ahead of the summer break.”

Augusto Fernandez (Tech3)

Arguably the most at-risk rider in MotoGP today is Augusto Fernandez.

He has been decimated by teammate Acosta this season - when hindsight kicks in, that will be because the rookie is a very special talent. But it doesn’t look good for Fernandez now.

Tech3 KTM’s new-look duo for 2025 has no place for Fernandez who is desperately on the hunt for a new home.

The lowest-placed KTM rider in the MotoGP standings so far, only a brave man would bet on Fernandez retaining his premier class place next year.

A move into World Superbikes has been mooted.

“We don’t need to sugarcoat it. It was always clear,” executive board member at Pierer Mobility Hubert Trunkenpolz told GPOne.

“Either Augusto delivers something quite extraordinary in the first races of 2024, or it’s over.”

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda)

Nakagami’s future is routinely debated at this stage of the year.

Again, poor results can be attributed to the below-par machine he is stuck with.

Nakagami is, at least, out-performing factory rider Luca Marini in the MotoGP standings. But he is also significantly more experienced on the Honda, and Marini is protected by a long-term deal.

Honda’s ideal solution is to have a Japanese rider to represent the Japanese brand.

The problem for Nakagami is that Ai Ogura is developing nicely in Moto2.

Ogura wasn’t deemed ready a year ago. But recently he won the Moto2 grand prix in Barcelona, and was runner-up in Le Mans.

Nakagami could find himself replaced by the younger talent from Japan.