Aprilia seeks ‘continuity’ for Trackhouse rider choice: ‘We see the data’

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola admits “it's not ideal” to have two new signings at the factory Aprilia team in MotoGP next season, when both Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi arrive from Ducati.

“But we also have a satellite team and I hope that the satellite team give us a bit of continuity,” he added.

While emphasising that Trackhouse will decide its own 2025 rider line-up, Rivola’s words strengthen the chances of new deals being offered to the American team’s current riders Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Both are in their second season with Aprilia’s satellite team, but first since an ownership change from RNF to Trackhouse.

“From the data” Raul Fernandez “ready to catch a podium”

Fernandez, on the 2023 bike, is currently the top Trackhouse rider in 12th overall, grabbing the limelight by briefly leading the Catalunya Sprint, then taking the team’s best result so far this season with sixth in the grand prix.

“I'm a super fan of Raul,” Rivola said. “I offered the contract to Raul after the first race of his Moto2 career.

“So if his season was a bit up and down - especially first year in KTM, also the first year, last year, with us - I think he showed the speed.

“And I can tell you that we have data that can show the speed of Raul more than you guys [media] can see from the races or lap times normally.

“But from the data we can see that he is ready to catch a podium potentially.

“Obviously you need a lot of factors. A good start, starting from a good position, but the speed is there. I'm a real fan of Raul and I hope he continues with us.”

“Miguel at Aprilia can deliver very good performances”

Trackhouse’s arrival saw five-time KTM race winner Oliveira promoted to 2024 RS-GP machinery, but he has so far been unable to match the Sprint/Grand Prix victory form of official riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

“First of all, if [Oliveira] will continue or not will be in his hands and in Trackhouse’s hands. Not in mine. So mainly Davide and obviously Justin Marks,” Rivola said.

“Personally, I wanted to have Miguel in Aprilia and still I think that Miguel at Aprilia can deliver very good performances.

“Last year, it was the most unlucky year for a rider because he was heavily crashed [into] by first Marc and then Fabio. So it was a very difficult season for him.

“This year, obviously the expectation was higher considering the performance of the ['24] bike with Maverick and Aleix sometimes.

“But it’s also true that the team let's say started this year as the same team as last year. And since Davide [Brivio] joined [Trackhouse], he started introducing new ideas, asking for new engineers. So it's work in progress. You need time to build a stronger team.

“So I hope really that they [Oliveira and Trackhouse] can find a way to continue also because changing the factory team, two riders, it would be good to have the same riders in the satellite team.

“But I'm sure that Davide, with the experience he has, will find what is best for his team.”

Brivio’s former Suzuki world champion Joan Mir, now at Repsol Honda, and American Moto2 title contender Joe Roberts have also been linked with the Trackhouse team for 2025.