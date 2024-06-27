Jorge Martin “comfortable fighting for title”, after “overconfidence” in 2023

Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings by 18 points heading into this weekend’s Dutch round at Assen.

The only rider to finish on the podium in either the sprint or grand prix at every round this season, Martin’s consistency and speed are the clear reasons as to why he’s led the championship since Portimao.

Speed was never the problem in 2023 either, however, mistakes which came from overconfidence resulted in him losing out to Francesco Bagnaia.

Keeping Bagnaia, who has won the last two grand prix’ at Assen will be tough, but Martin has never been better positioned to do so.

Speaking to Foxsports, Martin addressed last season, admitting he has learned lessons that he believes can end in a championship win in 2024.

“The experience I had last season was great, for sure,” Martin told Foxsports. “I couldn’t win, but I think I take a lot of positives from last season to know to deal with that pressure in some difficult moments.

“Now I feel really comfortable fighting for this title. I don’t think a lot about what can happen in the next races [which] I think was my problem in the past.

“Maybe I did some mistakes because I was maybe having overconfidence.

“Sometimes I need to calm down a little bit and try to be more present and more understanding of the situation, trying to be a bit more clever.

“I feel strong and I’m really relaxed. I don’t put pressure on myself. I want to give my best, and whatever comes will be good.

“The important thing is that the 100 percent that I can give, to give it always. If I do this, I cannot ask for any more.”