Jorge Martin “comfortable fighting for title”, after “overconfidence” in 2023

Jorge Martin “more comfortable fighting for title” in 2024 after lessons learned in 2023.

Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings by 18 points heading into this weekend’s Dutch round at Assen.

The only rider to finish on the podium in either the sprint or grand prix at every round this season, Martin’s consistency and speed are the clear reasons as to why he’s led the championship since Portimao.

Speed was never the problem in 2023 either, however, mistakes which came from overconfidence resulted in him losing out to Francesco Bagnaia.

Keeping Bagnaia, who has won the last two grand prix’ at Assen will be tough, but Martin has never been better positioned to do so.

Speaking to Foxsports, Martin addressed last season, admitting he has learned lessons that he believes can end in a championship win in 2024.

“The experience I had last season was great, for sure,” Martin told Foxsports. “I couldn’t win, but I think I take a lot of positives from last season to know to deal with that pressure in some difficult moments.

“Now I feel really comfortable fighting for this title. I don’t think a lot about what can happen in the next races [which] I think was my problem in the past.

“Maybe I did some mistakes because I was maybe having overconfidence.

“Sometimes I need to calm down a little bit and try to be more present and more understanding of the situation, trying to be a bit more clever.

“I feel strong and I’m really relaxed. I don’t put pressure on myself. I want to give my best, and whatever comes will be good.

“The important thing is that the 100 percent that I can give, to give it always. If I do this, I cannot ask for any more.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini: Rider market moved ‘as fast as us on track’!
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
5h ago
Williams bolster F1 technical team with 26 new recruits as they look to convince Carlos Sainz
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Fortunately Valentino understood, I was a bit afraid!’
Bagnaia, Rossi, Bezzecchi
Bagnaia, Rossi, Bezzecchi
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell shrugs off Red Bull decline: "They've won 7 of the first 10 races!"
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jack Miller ‘surprised’ by brutal KTM axing after they said ‘we want to keep you’
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Latest News

F1
Feature
5h ago
Paddock insider explains fix attempt for troubled track limits at F1 Austrian GP
Changes have been made to the Red Bull Ring to help police track limits
Changes have been made to the Red Bull Ring to help police track limits
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Maverick Vinales: Stay at Aprilia with Martin? “I’d made up my mind” | “Shocked after Austin”
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jorge Martin sends message to Ducati: “I am going to a place where they really want me”
Jorge Martin Assen
Jorge Martin Assen
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton confident he’s “cracked” F1 qualifying woes after Barcelona breakthrough
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post race FIA Press Conference…